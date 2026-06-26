How to Watch Xander Zayas vs Jaron 'Boots' Ennis: Date, Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

In just his second fight at 154 pounds, Jaron 'Boots' Ennis has an opportunity to take another gigantic step toward boxing superstardom when he challenges WBA and WBO super welterweight champion Xander Zayas.

The 28-year-old Ennis enters the fight with a pristine 35-0 record with one no-contest and is coming off a flawless first-round knockout win over Uisma Lima in his 154-pound debut. The win gave him the WBA interim super welterweight title, a belt he has since vacated to challenge for Zayas' two titles.

Ennis moved up to 154 pounds after a three-fight reign as the IBF welterweight champion, which followed a pair of interim title victories. 'Boots' moved up in weight after a sixth-round stoppage win over Eimantas Stanionis that added the WBA and The Ring divisional titles to his collection.

Jaron 'Boots' Ennis | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Zayas, 23, enters his third consecutive world title fight after winning a belt in each of his last two fights. The Puerto Rican sensation beat Jorge Garcia Perez to win the WBO super welterweight belt in July 2025, before taking the WBA title from Abass Baraou in his next outing.

Many are predicting Ennis to win the fight, but Zayas shouldn't be counted out. The pair headline a seven-fight card, and the highly anticipated event will also feature Ben Whittaker's USA debut against Richard Rivera and the return of undefeated 22-year-old Emiliano Vargas on the undercard.

The event is being co-promoted by Matchroom Boxing and Top Rank Boxing, with Eddie Hearn promoting Ennis and Bob Arum backing Zayas.

Xander Zayas vs Jaron Ennis Date

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Xander Zayas vs Jaron Ennis Location

Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, United States

Xander Zayas vs Jaron Ennis Time

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST (main event ringwalk approximately 10:50 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST)

How to Watch Zayas vs Ennis

Watch: DAZN

Xander Zayas vs Jaron Ennis Fight Card

(C) Xander Zayas vs. Jaron Ennis — for the WBA and WBO super welterweight titles

Emiliano Vargas vs. Bryce Mills — for the WBC USA silver and WBO Latino super lightweight titles

Ben Whittaker vs. Richard Rivera — for the WBC silver light heavyweight title

Jahi Tucker vs. Euri Cendeno — for the IBF North American, WBC USA and WBO NABO middleweight titles

Juan Manuel Lopez Jr. vs. Alberto Motos — super flyweight

Quincey Williams vs. Jerome Baxter — welterweight

Dennis Thompson vs. Edwin Rodriguez — super bantamweight