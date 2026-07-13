Errol Spence Jr Pinpoints Flaw in Tim Tszyu's Style Ahead of July 26 Fight

The last time Errol Spence entered the ring, he stood across from Terence Crawford, arguably the best fighter of this generation.

It took a referee stoppage at 2:32 of the ninth round to end the fight and the former champion's unblemished record. Three years have passed, and Spence, at age 36, will attempt not only to climb back onto the winning side of the ledger but also to serve notice to the boxing world.

On July 26, he will get his chance. At the Afterpay Arena in Sydney, Australia, Spence will face Tim Tszyu in a 158-pound catchweight fight. Normally, catchweight fights exist when one fighter continuously misses weight during fight week. However, this one is to bridge the gap between weight classes.

The former three-time welterweight champion believes that his opponent's approach benefits him.

Spence pinpoints Tszyu's weakness

Tim Tszyu speaks during a May 31, 2025 press conference. | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Tszyu is an aggressive, pressure-based fighter who loves to move forward. According to this, he wants to throw power punches early and often, usually connecting at a rate of 45-47%, which is an elite rate.

However, that will also make it more likely to get hit. In the former WBO light middleweight champion's last six fights, he has a 3-3 record. Spence thinks this style will actually disadvantage Tszyu.

“I definitely see the weaknesses and the openings. He has a new coach now, and I think they're going to change the game plan up a little bit. If not, I think it might go the same way as his other fights, where he gets stopped."

To his credit, the 31-year-old Tszyu changed trainers, leaving Pedo Diaz's camp for Jeff Fenech. Fenech, an International Boxing Hall of Famer and former three-division world champion, is quite the curious switch. Fenech, as a fighter, made his career on swarming and relentless pressure that occasionally eschews defense. Tszyu already uses a straightforward style.

In two of his most recent losses, Tszyu's lack of defensive detail betrayed him. Bakhram Murtazaliev allowed Tszyu to walk forward, embracing a brawl. As a result, the Australian boxer hit the mat on four separate occasions. His corner threw in the towel, stopping their fighter from absorbing any more damage.

At 36, Spence apparently entered the twilight of his career and has even contemplated retirement. Yet, those three years of inactivity could actually be a blessing in disguise. In the time since the Crawford loss, Spence hasn't fought. In contrast, Tszyu stayed busy, fighting seven times and inflicting 58 rounds of damage. While Tszyu is five years younger, his wear and tear has outpaced Spence.

If Tszyu continues to trudge ahead to press Spence, should the latter go for the early knockout or take time to break the former down?