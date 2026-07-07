Up-and-Coming Boxer Kayla Gomez Arrested for Allegedly Knocking Out Family Member

In most mainstream sports, the rules of the field stop when you leave the arena. But the rules of the sport could affect an athlete's life at home as well. When the cheering stops, the drama begins. Occasionally, it could cast a dark shadow over a fighter's career.

For Kayla Gomez, an alleged slip-up outside the ring could derail her promising career, at least temporarily.

Gomez, a decorated amateur with 18 championships, turned pro on June 19. At 22, some feel she has a long, successful career ahead of her in the sport. However, during a Fourth of July celebration, Gomez allegedly use her in-ring skills on a family member.

Kayla Gomez allegedly assaults step-aunt

According to the El Paso Times, the confrontation between Gomez and her aunt began around 3:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July and centered around decorations related to Gomez's baby daughter's biirthday party.



Now, in all honesty, violence could be considered something as minimal as a finger point or push. Under those circumstances, Gomez probably would not face legal issues or public scrutiny and condemnation. However, the El Paso Times and affidavit detailed specifics.

The affidavit said that Gomez was the aggressor and started the fight, according to witnesses at the party, and the investigation noted that Gomez "allegedly struck the victim multiple times, causing visible injuries." Those injuries reportedly caused lacerations to the aunt's face.

El Paso boxer and former amateur star Kayla Gomez | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The affidavit also mentions the aunt lost consciousness after being hit and was unable to recall how many times she was punched, and when she regained consciousness, family was holding back Gomez. Although the aunt declined to be taken to the hospital, she intends to press charges.

Unfortunately, Gomez will likely hear opponents taunt her about the incident from now until the end of her career. Fans might also use the incident as fodder for social media trolling.

Depending on the disposition of this case, Gomez's career and perception hang in the balance. Low-level charges and a plea could help save face, but the question remains whether Gomez can repair the damage and continue on.

While there are two sides to every story, Gomez has just made her professional debut. She'll need to be careful how she handles the rest of this situation, or she could find her career over with just a single fight on her professional record.