ESPN's 'Best Boxer' Ranking Raises Eyebrows With Canelo Alvarez Edging Out Terence Crawford
Regardless of who wins their September 13 showdown at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, nobody can deny that both Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford have already cemented themselves as two of the best boxers of this generation.
Between these two, they have a combined 104-2-2 record with 70 KOs, have held world championships in eight different weight classes, have both been unified champions, and have faced off against other great fighters of this century. Not to mention that both (although especially Canelo) have made staggering amounts of money because of their success inside the ring.
There's a case to be made that Canelo has more to lose fighting Crawford than vice versa. This is because Crawford is moving up several weight classes in order to challenge Canelo, which makes many believe that he is not only at a disadvantage but would have a built-in excuse for coming up short against the undisputed super middleweight champion.
Then again, there's an argument that Canelo has nothing to lose. This is because of his aforementioned wealth, combined with the fact that his legacy is already set in stone.
ESPN Places Canelo Above Crawford In 'Best Boxer' of This Century Ranking
In fact, a September 3 article from ESPN seems to suggest that no matter what happens on September 13, Canelo deserves his rightful place above Crawford in a ranking of this century's best boxers.
The article ranked Canelo at No. 5 while Crawford came in two spots beneath him, at No. 7. At the top of the list was Floyd "Money" Mayweather, followed by the iconic Manny Pacquiao, then came Bernard Hopkins at No. 3, then reigning undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk at No. 4, then Canelo rounded out the top five.
From then on, Andre Ward takes the No. 6 spot, then Crawford, then Juan Manuel Marquez, then Roy Jones Jr. at No. 9, and then Japanese sensation Naoya Inoue finished off the top 10.
Some other notable names on the list include Oscar De La Hoya at No. 15, Tyson Fury at No. 17, Katie Taylor at No. 21 (who is the highest-ranked female), and Claressa Shields at No. 23.
Of course, ESPN could have waited until the outcome of Canelo vs. Crawford to publish this ranking. But the fact that they're putting Canelo above Crawford (despite Crawford being undefeated) is sure to stir up even more interest than there already is in this upcoming superfight.
