Ex-UFC Champ Sounds Off On Jake Paul–Anthony Joshua $184 Million Purse Leak

While the fight doesn't seem to be finalized quite yet, all signs point to Jake Paul fighting Olympic gold medalist and former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua for his next fight, potentially as soon as December.

Paul is perhaps the most despised boxer in the sport's history. Many fans, analysts, and pundits have had it out for him ever since his first professional fight in January 2020. Among the most common criticisms fans have of Paul is that he picks opponents who are way past their primes, primarily MMA fighters rather than boxers, and guys who are much smaller than him.

While Joshua is probably past his prime at this point, nobody can say that he's not a boxer first and foremost, nor smaller than Paul. In fact, Joshua is close to five inches taller and 45 pounds heavier than Paul.

Anthony Joshua poses for a photo. | IMAGO / PA Images

Some fans refuse to give Paul credit, no matter what. However, his willingness to fight Joshua on short notice has also earned him a lot of respect from some former detractors, given the challenge and danger that Joshua will present if and when they enter the ring.

Former UFC Champion Sends Message About Rumored Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua Fight Purse

Then again, it's a lot easier to accept a dangerous fight when there's a massive bag attached to it. And a November 13 report from the Daily Mail said that both Paul and Joshua are estimated to be making $92 million each for this fight, which makes for a combined $184 million fight purse.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping didn't mince any words about this report on November 15, saying, "It's a win-win for Jake Paul, and it's a lose-lose for Anthony Joshua. However, given all of that, both men are going to make $92 million each. So, forget my opinion, who gives a damn? When you can bank $92 million for having a little move around in a boxing ring, fair play. You can't s*** on that," per a video on his YouTube channel.

Bisping then added that it's a lose-lose for Joshua because, "If he beats [Paul], then he gets no credit. And if he loses, then holy s***, can you imagine? That would be the biggest downfall of any boxer's career."

Bisping added, "There's no way on this earth that Jake Paul can beat Anthony Joshua in a boxing match."

While most would agree with this, Paul has proven people wrong before. And as Bisping alluded to, does the result really matter if both guys are making nearly $100 million?