Boxing Tonight (5/9/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

Saturday is here and along with it comes another big day of boxing.

The fight of the night features a heavyweight matchup between WBO champion Fabio Wardley and challenger Daniel Dubois. Both stars have taken shots at each other throughout the week, with Wardley's "binman" comments stirring Dubois during the final press conference.

Wardley (20-0-1, 19 KO's) last faced Joseph Parker in October of 2025, where he secured the WBO title in an 11th-round TKO. Dubois (22-3-0, 21 KOs), meanwhile, is coming off a 5th-round KO loss against Oleksandr Usyk in July 2025, losing the IBF heavyweight title in the process.

Fabio Wardley | IMAGO / Action Plus

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Dubois

Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Dubois (12 rounds for Wardley's WBO heavyweight title)

Jack Rafferty vs Ekow Essuman (10 rounds, junior welterweight)

David Morrell vs Zak Chelli (10 rounds, light heavyweight)

Liam Cameron vs Bradley Rea (10 rounds, light heavyweight)

Bakhodir Jalolov vs Agron Smakici (8 rounds, heavyweight)

Khaleel Majid vs Gavin Gwynne (6 rounds, junior welterweight)

Mike Perez vs Franklin Arinze (8 rounds, cruiserweight)

Javokhir Ummataliev vs Damian Drabik (6 rounds, super middleweight)

Fawaz Aborode vs Garth Noot (4 rounds, junior welterweights)

Bobbi Flood vs Nathan Darby (4 rounds, junior middleweight)

Issiah Hamilton-Allen vs Connor Goulding (4 rounds, junior middleweight)

Time: 1 p.m. EST (Main event ringwalk approximately 5 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom

Atif Oberlton vs Carlos Gongora

Atif Oberlton vs Carlos Gongora (10 rounds, light heavyweight)

Pryce Taylor vs Calvin Barnett (10 rounds, heavyweight)

Julio Gomez vs Gabriel Triminio (6 rounds, lightweight)

Casey Dixon vs Matthew Nore (6 rounds, super middleweight)

Hakim Lopez vs Ashton Sykes (6 rounds, super middleweight)

Jaquan McElroy vs Rudy Reveles (4 rounds, junior middleweight)

Garrett Rice vs Yesner Talavera (4 rounds, featherweight)

Time: 8 p.m. EST (Main event ringwalk approximately 10 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Alexas Kubicki vs Laura Wollenmann

Alexas Kubicki vs Ruqsana Begum (10 rounds, flyweight)

Dmytro Sambura vs Marian Wesolowski (welterweight)

Matthew Delorme vs Jaheem Estwick (junior middleweight)

Humberto Ysay Salas Espinoza vs Brandon Lee (welterweight)

Jordan Dobie vs Angelika Oles (lightweight)

Retias Wheaton vs Ricardo Blackman Jr (bantamweight)

Klarissa Mootoo vs Shantel Adams (lightweight)

Ethan Halabi vs Hector Osornio (super middleweight)

Ayad Al-Gburi vs Cody Purtell (cruiserweight)

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Watch: DAZN

Location: River Cree Casino & Resort in Edmonton, Canada

New opponent,same goal WBA flyweight international title pic.twitter.com/R2DYWgQMCO — alexaskubicki (@alexas_kubicki) May 7, 2026

A last-minute fight change has seen Ruqsana Begum replace Laura Wollenmann.