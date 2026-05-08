Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Dubois Odds and Prediction

The Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England, will host the clash as two divisions vie for the belt. Saturday night will see the WBO Heavyweight Title up for grabs as Fabio Wardley (20-0-1, 19 KO) will defend against Daniel Dubois (22-3, 21 KO).

On the verge of a 23,500-seat sellout, the two-year-old arena will host the battle of two of Britain's best fighters. The fight features two boxers at different stages of their careers, yet with similar goals.

Wardley will make his first defense of his second world title. He previously held the interim WBA heavyweight title after a tenth-round knockout of Justis Huni in June 2025. In his last fight, the Suffolk, England native stopped veteran Joseph Parker in October of last year. A win would cement Wardley as a rising star and someone who could potentially face Oleksandr Usyk later.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois | IMAGO / Newspix

Speaking of Usyk, Dubois met the canvas during the first round of the unification fight. Usyk walked away with Dubois' IBF title, knocking him out for the second time. The pair previously fought in August 2023, which netted the same result.

Now, Dubois hopes to take a big step on the road back. A victory for either could propel the winner up the rankings.

Wardley vs Dubois betting odds

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline: Wardley (-126) / Dubois (-102)



Winner by KO/TKO/DQ: Wardley (+125) / Dubois (+165)



Winner by points: Wardley (+600) / Dubois (+500)



Over/Under Rounds: 8.5 Over (-108), Under (-126)

Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Dubois prediction

The fight arrives as a pivotal time for both fighters. Yet Dubois may need this one to stay within Usyk's striking range. If you listen to him speak, you can hear a desperation in his voice. At 31 and blocked by Usyk at the top of the division, how much would a loss hurt? Meanwhile, Wardley can silence doubters with a convincing win.

As for the fight, the longer it goes, the more it falls in Wardley's favor. Dubois has seen past the eighth round just twice during his career. As a result, he relies on his power to both the head and body to win. In contrast, Wardley stopped his last two opponents in the tenth round or later. That signifies that he holds back his punches for later. In addition, he shows outstanding heart and a strong chin, capable of shaking off thunderous crosses.

As the fight progresses through the middle rounds, if Dubois hasn't finished Wardley, expect him to throw caution to the wind and empty out his metaphorical tank by the seventh round. Provided Wardley can withstand the onslaught, Dubois slows down, and the champion retains his title with a Round 9 knockout.

Prediction: Wardley by 9th round KO

How to watch Wardley vs Dubois

Time: 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST

Watch: DAZN

Location: Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England