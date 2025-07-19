Usyk vs Dubois II Undercard Results: Lawrence Okolie Stakes Claim To Heavyweight Title Shot
An exciting night of action at Wembley Stadium. Prospects shine and contenders rise on the undercard of the Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois rematch.
In the co-main event, Lawrence Okolie puts on a boxing masterclass, beating Kevin Lerena by unanimous decision. The former cruiserweight champion pitched a near shutout, with the judges scoring it 100-90 (x2), and 99-91.
Okolie (22-1, 16 KOs) controlled the fight from the beginning, establishing foot positioning and putting in some serious bodywork. His jab was consistent, but it was mainly used to set up the body shots. The fight was so one-sided, it almost felt like Lerena was sparring partner, pretty much neutralized in every aspect.
Okolie is currently the WBC mandatory at heavyweight, meaning he's eventually going to fight the winner of the Usyk-Dubois rematch. This win wasn't convincing enough to make fans believe that he could take the throne, but it was a step in the right direction as he adjusts to heavyweight.
It was a gritty 10 round bout before the co-main, as Daniel Lapin remains undefeated, beating Lewis Edmondson by majority decision. The fight was close, with one judge scoring 95-95, and the other two scoring it 96-94.
Lapin (12-0, 4 KOs) was the taller fighter coming in and it was apparent that he would use that towering frame to control the distance in this bout. Despite the height disadvantage, Edmondson (11-1, 3 KOs) was focused on counterpunching, specifically off the backfoot. The first few rounds were neck-and-neck, with either boxer really pulling away.
Though he had a five-inch reach advantage, Lapin couldn't establish the jab throughout the bout. This gave Edmonson the opportunity to attack at close range, making it a real tough inside fight. As the British boxer continued to throw power shots, Lapin made sure to establish some eye popping bodywork, which made the difference in the fight.
The fight overall was a bit messy, with neither guy really making a statement. The most memorable moment of the fight was Lapin getting stuck on the ropes.
It was a shocking results in the previous bout, as Solomon Dacres hands Vladyslav Sirenko his first pro loss, beating him by unanimous decision. Dacres outclassed Ukrainian, with the judges scoring it 99-91, 98-92 and 99-92.
Dacres (10-1, 3 KOs) neutralized the pressure of Sirenko (22-1, 19 KOs), establishing his jab and throwing right hand off his backfoot. The Birmingham-native controlled the pacing of the fight, while also landing flush counters as the Sirenko charged forward.
The result was a surprising for Dacres, as he was knocked out in the first round in his last fight, against David Adeleye. A true bounce back performance for the Englishman.
Here are the rest of the results of the Usyk vs. Dubois II undercard.
Aadam Hamed (6-0, 3 KOs) stays undefeated, beating Ezequiel Gregores by unanimous decision in a four round fight. The son of legendary boxer, "Prince" Naseem Hamed, showed flashes of his father but still has a long way in establishing himself as a staple in British boxing.
Exciting Georgian prospect, Lasha Guruli (2-0, 1 KO), gets the day started on a high note, beating James Francis in five rounds. The fight was stopped after Francis' corner pulled him out at the start of the fifth round. It was a demolition job for the Guruli, who is showing so much flair this early in his pro career.
