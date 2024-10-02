Face Off Promises To Settle Scores
By Kemboi Robert
Wardley and Clarke put on a fight-of-the-year contender at the end of March that left neither man with a hand raised at the end.
It was scored a split draw, despite 'The Eraser' Clarke being dropped in the fourth round and having a point deducted for a low blow.
The cards read 114-113 in Wardley's favour, 115-112 for the challenger and the final 113-113 even card saw the bout end as a stalemate.
Although that meant 'WAR'dley' retained his belts, both fighters have been waiting for a rematch for a definitive finish to their rivalry.
Wardley wants to “finally settle the score” with Clarke when they rematch on October 12 following the epic draw in their initial heavyweight showdown at the beginning of the year.
Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Riyadh Season event, Wardley doubled down on his claims he won their first face-off earlier this year.
"It depends who you ask really, but I don’t think it was a draw at all," he said. "I think I pressed the fight, I pressed the action, I had him going in the fight numerous times.
"I had him down. I got a point deduction. I think there’s numerous points there that prove that I won the fight. But it sets us up for a bigger rematch."
"I look back at that and just see mistake after mistake that I made. Mistakes can't be made. When the stakes are high it's all about who can hold it together and cut those mistakes out."
Clarke is feeling just as spiteful. “I just can’t wait to smash him in the face again,” he said. “This is the fight that I wanted. Draws don’t sit well with me. You could see I was devastated at the end of the fight.
A draw in boxing can be immensely satisfying – a result that justifies an even contest and generates demand for a rematch. Clarke v Wardley checked all the boxes of a satisfying draw, but Wardley insists the second bout will not be going to the scorecards.
Now the unbeaten Britons will square off again, with Wardley, 29, defending his title against Clarke, 33, in Saudi Arabia.