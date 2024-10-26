Fact Check: Imane Khelif Already Had Pro Fight, Despite Recent Reports
Imane Khelif was the biggest story of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Algerian boxer won an Olympic gold medal despite ongoing controversy over her gender. While numerous media outlets have reported recently that the Algerian fighter is set to turn professional, she had her first professional bout before the Olympics.
"There is a documentary being prepared about my success story, and it will be shown on international platforms," she said in a press conference announcing her plan to fight professionally," Khelif said at a press conference this week.
'I will soon enter the world of professional boxing, I have many offers. Currently, I have not made up my mind about where I will enter professional boxing."
According to BoxRec, a boxing database, Khelif made her professional debut in 2023 when she defeated Suwanun Antanai (4-11) at the iconic Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore. Antanai would fight only one more time in her career and currently faces an indefinite suspension from Japanese boxing authorities.
This chapter of Khelif's career will likely attract much more attention. She is the first Algerian female Olympic boxing gold medalist and would likely be rematched in the professional ranks against some of her Olympic opponents.
Khelif rose to international prominence when Italian fighter Angela Carini refused to continue against her only 46 seconds into their Olympic contest and complained, "It's not fair." Her plight received the attention of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Numerous female boxing champions including Clarissa Shields and Caroline Dubois criticized the Olympic committee for the handling of the situation.
Carini issued this statement as the controversy around Khelif's participation in the games continued. Her gender became a source of speculation online and in the media. The controversy stemmed from her disqualification from the International Boxing Association's 2023 world championships due to unspecified gender tests.
"All this controversy makes me sad; I'm sorry for my opponent, too. If the IOC said she can fight, I respect that decision," she stated.
Khelif's journey will continue in the ring as she carves a unique path in the professional boxing world.