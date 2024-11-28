Fanmio Vs. Golden Boy: The Contest Over Ryan Garcia's Exhibition On December 30th
By Miriam Onyango
Ryan Garcia's promoters, Golden Boy and Oscar De La Hoya, have claimed to own the exclusive rights to his fights, casting doubt on his December 30th exhibition bout against Rukiya Anpo. Ever after Golden Boy's declaration, Ryan has remained silent, posting on X just once and expressing his dissatisfaction with an emoji.
The event may still go forward if Ryan and the business are able to secure the necessary approval. For the event to take place, Fanmio will need to negotiate with Golden Boy if Ryan Garcia is going to be involved. It's unclear if that will be possible anytime soon.
Ryan's future fights on PPV may suffer if he is injured or defeated by the much larger 6'0" Anpo during the exhibition. For Golden Boy, that is not good. Golden Boy would suffer greatly from it since Anpo humiliates Ryan and beats him, which is totally conceivable considering his stature and strength. In an exhibition last July, Anpo took a thumping to the 45-year-old Manny Pacquiao.
The organizers need to work out an agreement with Golden Boy and De La Hoya so that they may continue to promote this event, which is a PPV on December 30th. To get fans enthusiastic enough to want to buy it on PPV, this kind of event will require a lot of innovative marketing.
The dramatic tone of yesterday's Garcia-Anpo press conference, in which Anpo threw a piece of paper at Ryan before pushing him, was a great way to get attention. It's unfortunate that all of it could be for nothing if Fanmio and Golden Boy are unable to come to an agreement.
Concerns have been raised concerning Ryan's and Fanmio's ability to secure the Golden Boy permission needed to proceed with the eight-round exhibition. Despite posting often, Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) isn't saying much.
“Golden Boy Promotions has exclusive rights to Ryan Garcia’s fights. The organizers of this event have acknowledged as such and have agreed in writing that our sign-off is needed for this event to occur,” said Oscar De La Hoya on X.
“As no such sign-off has been given, as of today there is no event with Ryan Garcia,” said Oscar De La Hoya on X.