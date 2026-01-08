25-Year-Old Rapper Inks Boxing Contract After Viral Ryan Garcia Video

Chrisean Rock is looking to become the next celebrity to try her chances in the ring.

The 25-year-old rapper has never been one to shy away from a fight, and she will now turn that passion into a full-blown side quest. Rock officially inked a deal with XRumble Fighting Championship, TMZ reported on Wednesday.

The promotion is part of Damon Feldman's Celebrity Boxing, which has been in business since 2003. Rock signed the deal with her manager, Kimberly Ross, present.

Feldman and Celebrity Boxing have previously worked with celebrities such as Lamar Odom, Bruce Jenner, Blac Chyna, Flavor Flav, Justina Valentine, Chuck Liddell, and others. The promotion's next event is scheduled for March 14 at Harrah's Philadelphia Casino.

Rock does not have an opponent yet, which is Feldman's next order of business. She is reportedly looking to compete at around 170 pounds.

The specifics of the deal were not reported, but celebrity boxers tend to take fights one at a time. Rock appears to want her first fight to be as soon as possible, potentially before the summer.

Although Rock has no official fight experience, she has been training for several months. TMZ reports she has been working with Baltimore-based boxing coach Calvin Ford, while Rock has also posted footage from the Fortune Gym in Los Angeles, California.

Ford recently posted a picture with Ford on Instagram, just hours before Rock's deal was announced.

Chrisean Rock makes boxing career official after viral Ryan Garcia video

Ryan Garcia | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Fans might not view Rock as a boxer, but she has been slowly increasing her presence in the community. The former reality television star famously "sparred" with Ryan Garcia in December, which led to a short clip of 'King Ry' accidentally hitting her in the face going viral.

Ryan Garcia accidentally punched Chrisean Rock while sparring 😭 pic.twitter.com/XOxgGmqyCG — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 16, 2025

Rock noted after the livestream that she wants to begin training with Garcia full-time. Garcia, who is currently preparing for a welterweight title fight against WBC champion Mario Barrios, seemed to express a mutual interest.

The "sparring session" was a part of the pair's Kick stream, which lasted most of the day. Garcia showed Rock multiple training exercises and drills and noted that he was impressed with her power.

While Rock did not grow up boxing, she does have an athletic background. She reportedly has an extensive track background, going as far as competing in the Junior Olympics and briefly running for Santa Monica College, according to Black Entertainment Television.

Rock also played for the Influencer Football League with her then-boyfriend, Blueface. That venture was short-lived, but it was another example of her fearless, do-it-all mentality.

