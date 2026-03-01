What Comes Next For Emanuel Navarrete

This was one for the hardcore boxing fans and purists. Neither Nunez or Navarrete will fight Jake Paul or dance in front of the Pyramids. The chance you see them on Netflix or in the Zuffa Boxing is unlikely, as well.

Emmanuel Navarrete is now the WBO and IBF world champion (40-2-1, 33 KOs) with his dominant win over José Eduardo Núñez Navarro, better known simply as “Sugar” Núñez (29-2, 27 KOs).

It was expected to be a war almost from the opening bell, but it was a one-sided one. Navarrete proved the naysayers wrong who called for him to retire after this fight.

Navarrete, it is true, is a veteran of many a ring war. That is always the potential liability considering he has gone to war a tad too many times in his 41 fights. Time will catch up with him, but that didn't happen on Saturday.

Instead, he kept his opponent right where he wanted him — on the end of his slow and powerful jab. That was expected, but what wasn't was Navarrete having such great success even on the inside. Though his opponent had his best moments when he pinned Navarrette on the ropes and they traded.

Navarrete’s style is different than many other fighters at his level. His hooks aren’t as tight and can be loopy. Navarrete’s some what awkward style has served him so well far and he should cash out with another name opponent.

Last month, Josh Warrington bested rival Leigh Wood in a packed Nottingham Arena. In the aftermath, Warrington called out the winner of Navarrette-Núñez. There are worse fights in boxing, and Woods could pack the arena with a meaningful world title challenge one last time.

Emanuel Navarette lands a straight right hand vs Oscar Valdez. | IMAGO/Hoganphotos

The Erik Morales example

While Navarrette is only 31 years of age, the truth is he has been in a lot of absolute ring wars. His big wins over Oscar Valdez and Isaac Dogboe were four tough fights. His performance this weekend was his best since 2023 as he was a slight underdog going into the bout.

Against Liam Wilson in February 2023, Navarrete was dropped in the fourth round. Somehow, he rallied and stopped Wilson in the ninth in a wild comeback.

WBC/WBA super lightweight champion Danny Garcia and challenger Erik Morales | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Maybe it's time for Navarrette to try a new weight class. I am reminded of Mexican legend Erik Morales, who had epic wars with Marcos Antonio Barrera and Manny Pacquiao before he put on a solid run at 140 lbs – far from his natural weight class and even lifted the WBC 140 lbs world title.

Of course, if Navarrete wants to chase not just paydays but greatness, bring on Shaquille Foster for the massive unification