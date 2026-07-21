Fast-Rising Boxing Prospect Set to Shine on Claressa Shields’ Undercard

Rising knockout artist Ernesto “Tito” Mercado has signed to Salita Promotions in collaboration with Wynn Records. Mercado had a stellar amateur career and is moving quickly in the 140 lbs division.

"Dmitriy Salita and Ruben Branson saw the same thing my team has always seen in me—a future world champion,” Mercado said in a press release to announce his signing. “What made this the right fit was that it felt like family. That's important to me because boxing has always been a family business. My father has been my trainer since I was five years old, and I wanted to be with a team that believes in me, keeps me active and shares the same vision for where my career is headed."

The 140-pound prospect takes on Emmanuel Tagoe in the co-main event of the Claressa Shields vs. Kaye Scott card that is scheduled for the State Farm Arena in Atlanta next month.

Tagoe, originally from Ghana, was once that country’s top boxing prospect. However, his career stalled towards the end of the last decade, though he did manage to hold.

Tagoe (34-2, 16 KOs) hasn’t been in the ring since dropping a unanimous decision to Ryan Garcia in 2022. His only other loss was in his first-ever fight in Ghana. However, “Gameboy” does fit the pattern of Mercado’s recent opponents.

Mercado (19-0, 18 KOs) has knocked out eight straight opponents; his victims include three former champions or world title challengers. The biggest name on that list was probably Jose Pedraza (who admittedly failed to win in his last five fights).

The 24-year-old has only gone the distance in one fight – his only fight outside of North America. He has only gone past the sixth round twice in his career.

Mercado hopes to be in the mix at 140 Lbs

Mercado hopes to establish himself in a stacked 140 lbs division that includes Shakur Stevenson, Richardson Hitchins, Keyshawn Davis, Dalton Smith and Emiliano Vargas. Mercado already has mutual opponents with some of those big names.

Shakur Stevenson | IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

The Inland Empire fighter is ranked No. 4 by the WBO and No. 5 by the IBF, and Salita Promotions hopes to have him in a world title fight in the near future.

“We’re excited to welcome Tito Mercado to Salita Promotions alongside our partners at Wynn Records,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions.

“Tito is one of the most exciting young fighters in boxing today. His knockout power, discipline, and relentless style make him a must-watch every time he steps into the ring. We believe he has the talent and work ethic to become one of the biggest stars in the sport, and we’re proud to be part of what we believe can be a historic journey.”