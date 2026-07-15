Ryan Garcia Set to Face Conor Benn in WBC Welterweight Title Blockbuster

As is the custom, the boxing world revolves around megafights and landmark events. Promoters work tirelessly to build those events from the top down. With championships and lucrative paydays at stake, big fight announcements feel like Christmas morning.

Now, fans get to celebrate once again.

On February 21, Ryan Garcia captured his first world title by defeating Mario Barros in a stellar, dominant 12-round unanimous decision. Now, with challengers circling, the 27-year-old will face his first challenger: Conor Benn.

Ryan Garcia vs Mario Barrios | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Garcia vs Benn announced

As announced on Wednesday, Garcia and Benn will clash on September 12 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Garcia, to his credit, enters the fight as a different boxer than he has been in years. Through personal struggles that plagued him outside of the ring, the Victorville, Calif., native persevered. After going 1-2-1 with a no contest in his last four fights, a strong performance against Barrios made the fight happen. Right now, Garcia looks composed inside and outside of the ropes.

Moreover, instead of choosing to abandon convention and brawl relentlessly, the champion displayed a new presence of mind. Garcia will look to quiet doubters and shift the focus to his fighting prowess rather than his social media presence.

🇺🇸 USA VS UK 🇬🇧



Ryan Garcia will fight Conor Benn in the first defense of his WBC welterweight title on September 12th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.



📺 Live globally on Paramount+ and exclusively on DAZN in the UK and Ireland. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3oHK3CTB9s — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) July 15, 2026

Meanwhile, Benn steps into the title picture with history still staring him in the face. Growing up as the son of 2026 International Boxing Hall of Famer Nigel Benn, expectations started higher than most. Yet, the younger Benn will attempt to match what his father accomplished 36 years ago: winning a major world title on American shores. In 1990, Nigel won the WBO middleweight title with an eighth-round TKO of Doug Dewitt in Atlantic City.

Benn enters the fight with a decisive decision win over Regis Prograis. Winning a title in America will introduce him to a brand new audience.

The boxing axiom "styles make fights" fits the narrative surrounding this fight. Benn, with a straight-ahead, explosive style, wants to control the distance. He prefers to battle on the inside, mixing in body shots with head attacks. The 29-year-old will want to make the fight an ugly battle.

Conor Benn | IMAGO / NurPhot

On the other hand, Garcia will want to push the pace, choosing to use the speed advantage he will enjoy over Benn. In turn, counterpunching will be on full display as he attempts to dull Benn's relentless approach. Plus, Benn's foot speed will force him to abandon his methodical pace and chase Garcia.

The card is a collaborative promotion between Zuffa Boxing and Golden Boy Promotions. By working together, they've given fans the chance to witness a potentially big fight.

Now, can the combatants deliver?