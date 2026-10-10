Fight Announced for David Benavidez's Vacated Light Heavyweight Title

Throughout its illustrious history, people have viewed boxing's light heavyweight division in two very different ways. Some see it as a launching pad, where fighters make the eventual move up to heavyweight and lucrative paydays. The sport has a lineage of 175-pound fighters who ended up in the biggest division.

In contrast, others see the weight class as a stopping point where smaller fighters add as much functional size as they can, usually towards the end of their careers. From Sugar Ray Leonard to Canelo Alvarez and beyond, boxers who started at 140-147, or even lighter, have made the long voyage up to 175.

With David Benavidez officially vacating his WBC light heavyweight title, the title is now up for grabs, and we now know who will fight for it.

David Benavidez | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Willy Hutchinson vs Joshua Buatsi for the WBC light heavyweight title

On November 7, the WBC light heavyweight title will be up for grabs as Joshua Buatsi and Willy Hutchinson will face off. As mentioned, the news comes on the heels of David Benavidez relinquishing the championship to fully devote himself to moving up.

With the title vacant, a power vacuum emerged, and two familiar foes will fight for one of the most important titles in the division. In September 2024, Hutchinson and Buatsi met for the interim WBO light heavyweight championship. Buatsi dominated the event, winning by unanimous decision. Now, Hutchinson not only gets his chance for revenge but also adds a world title in the process.

🥊 Announced: The WBC light heavyweight world title will be at stake for Willy Hutchinson and Joshua Buatsi’s rematch on November 7th, live on DAZN 🏆



The belt was previously held by David Benavidez, who has made his intentions clear of staying up at cruiserweight. pic.twitter.com/MQLUhHqJud — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) October 9, 2026

A clash of styles

The rematch will feature two fighters who reside at the polar opposite ends of the spectrum in regard to skill set. While Hutchinson has more knockouts, Buatsi is the stronger puncher, using body shots to slow faster opponents and close the distance or any gaps in speed.

Additionally, he displays a ring awareness that prevents him from allowing his feet to get him in trouble by lying on the ropes. His composure in challenging situations serves him well.

A fire is being 𝒓𝒆𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅 🔥



Joshua Buatsi & Willy Hutchinson came face-to-face once again, and the results were interesting 👀#BuatsiHutchinson2 | Nov 7 | AO Arena, Manchester | DAZN pic.twitter.com/w1yrqQVWWI — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) September 10, 2026

In contrast, Hutchinson wants to push the pace and throw punches with volume, determined to turn the tone of the fight. With his speed, Hutchinson can dart into and out of danger, using pull counters just enough to bewilder his opponent. The fight will be a clash of power versus speed.

With the WBC light heavyweight title hanging in the balance, either Hutchinson or Buatsi will claim their first non-interim world championship. Will quickness defeat style, or will Buatsi also win the rematch?