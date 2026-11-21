Ryan Garcia enjoyed a strong 2026. First, he won the WBC welterweight title with a unanimous decision over Mario Barrios. Then, he followed up with a two-round demolition of Conor Benn.

This year saw Garcia rumored to fight a host of current and former world champions. The 147-pound champion is quick to respond and does not tolerate slights.

Garcia fought for Golden Boy Promotions, which is run by Hall of Famer Oscar De La Hoya. The promoter is well-known for being outspoken and doesn't shy away from controversy or conflict. Garcia and De La Hoya have been at odds for years, and now find themselves once again on opposite sides of a potentially challenging issue.

Oscar De La Hoya pictured at Fatal Fury In Times Square on May 2, 2025. | IMAGO / MediaPunch

Contract beef between Garcia and De La Hoya

For the better part of the last year or two, Garcia and De La Hoya have been at odds, verbally and in court. Garcia is nearing the end of his contract with Golden Boy and was believed to have one fight left on his deal. However, De La Hoya recently spoke on the issue, dropping a bombshell regarding the "soap opera" that's about to unfold.

"Well we beg to differ [on Ryan Garcia having one fight left with Golden Boy]. We believe we have more fights with Ryan. That's a soap opera that is going to unfold in the next days to come." Oscar De La Hoya

Garcia's didn't hold back in his response.

"Oscar has officially lost his f---ing mind." Ryan Garcia

Oscar has officially lost his fucking mind https://t.co/3OV0ibXgVv — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) November 19, 2026

The animosity between the fighter and the promoter dates back years. In 2023, Golden Boy Promotions sued Garcia in Nevada to enforce their contract and the spat has grown ever since. Garcia accused De La Hoya of hurting his career while cozying up to fighters like Rolly Romero. Meanwhile, the promoter no-showed Garcia's fight against Conor Benn.

De La Hoya insists Garcia will be fighting WBA welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez in February. Meanwhile, the WBC champion said on a stream that he will be fighting 49-year-old Floyd Mayweather.

Oscar De La Hoya now publicly saying that Ryan Garcia has more than one fight left on their promotional deal, and Ryan Garcia responding on social media with "Oscar has officially lost his fucking mind" I have been an Expert Witness in over 40 Boxing related lawsuits. And from my… — Rick Glaser (@RickGlaserTheOG) November 20, 2026

While Garcia and De La Hoya look set to battle it out once again, boxing fans will need to wait and see how this latest episode in their saga plays out. But as a fighter, Garcia is the product—a world champion who sells fights. In any case, the conflict lasts until one side gives in.