Viddal Riley is looking for a breakthrough.

After starting his career in the smaller British boxing scene, Riley found his way onto undercards at bigger venues, like the O2 Arena and Wembley Stadium. After 15 fights, the 29-year-old remains unblemished, yet he remains mostly unheralded. A change in circumstance could change that for him.

Sanctioning bodies have historically taken great pride in making sure their rankings are significant. For example, they will threaten a titleholder with fines and even the seizure of their title if they don't comply. Normally, the title belongs to the organization and remains its property, effectively leased to fighters. But what happens if the sanctioning body doesn't meet its own standards?

Viddal Riley with his father, Derrick Riley. | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Viddal Riley promoter threatens IBF

After defending his European cruiserweight belt, Riley's promoter, Kalle Sauerland, didn't gently request a title shot for his client; the promoter threatened it.

"This should have been a world title fight tonight, and the fact is they've got to get their stuff in order now, the IBF. We'll have to let the lawyers loose, but we'll be in there Monday morning and making our case. It's not my first rodeo, so this man is going to take over this division, believe me."

According to Ring Magazine, Riley ranks No. 2 in the IBF cruiserweight rankings. There is no current world champion. As is the case on many occasions, boxers who hold the top two spots will be the first in line to decide the new champion. However, boxing is rarely what it seems.

While Riley can claim the right to fight for the vacant title, a legendary fighter could be eyeing it. In the final leg of his iconic career, Oleksandr Usyk publicly stated that he wants to fight David Benavidez. Riley may have a tangential claim based on the rankings, but the sanctioning body wants to make money. Most importantly, Usyk wants the IBF cruiserweight championship.

As a result, they could pass Riley over for a chance to have Usyk and Benavidez fight for their belt. In all honesty, that fight would overshadow anything Riley's camp could offer. Right now, Usyk remains a massive draw on a retirement tour.

That said, there are ways around this that could benefit Riley.

Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / Middle East Images

With IBF approval, the promoters could offer him step-aside money, which is a sum of money given to a fighter who has a title claim, in order to postpone the required fight. Such a move might prevent all parties from going to court, according to recent precedent.

This summer, Frank Sanchez, the No. 1 challenger for the IBF title, took a lucrative payday to step aside, allowing Moses Itauma and Filip Hrgovic to fight. In addition to the cash, Sanchez was given a mandatory title shot against the victor right away. Riley might be able to get around that requirement. Benavidez and Usyk both appear determined to unify the titles.

Riley might file a lawsuit and pay the associated costs. Alternatively, he could keep fighting and prevail, making his resume too impressive to ignore. Ultimately, the challenger may have to wait either way for a resolution to the matter