Fight Between Alycia Baumgardner And Delfine Persoon Called Off Due To An Accidental Clash
By Jeniffer Achieng
The match between Undisputed Junior Lightweight Champion Alycia Baumgardner and Delfine Persoon took place at Lux Stage at Trilith studios in Atlanta, where Alycia is set to defend her undisputed super featherweight crown. Baumgardner had been missing in action and hadn’t been seen in the limelight for 14 months after a win over Christina Linardatou in Detroit which was overshadowed by a positive test for a banned substance. After an investigation Alycia Baumgardner was cleared of any wrongdoing and her temporary suspension was lifted in March.
The match started with a lot of energy and in the closing seconds of round one, Alycia Baumgardner was given a tremendous punch with a left hook by her opponent resulting to a knockdown rule from the Referee Laurence Cole because Persoon’s glove touched the Canvas though she was not seriously hurt. Baumgardner attacked back using left jab and was able to win round two. Persoon appeared to have limited mobility due to the large brace on her knee.
In round three Persoon was able to adapt to the flow as she applied more pressure and landed some solid right hands. The match was scheduled for ten rounds championship but it didn’t go that distance, when it reached the halfway mark of the fourth round when the fight started to heat up, Persoon suffered a cut over her right eye due to accidental clash of heads. The cut was too deep and the ringside doctor ruled out that Persoon could not continue with the fight. Had the fight extended to a fifth round for even a second, it could have been sent to the scorecards for a technical decision. No winner was declared as the match did not go beyond four rounds.
“I just know I was going to lay it on her, but this is boxing. I did what I wanted to do, just to be back in the ring is what’s important at this point,” Baumgardner said in an interview with Boxing news.
Alycia Baumgardner (15-1,7 KOs,1NC) of Fremont, Ohio retained IBF, WBC and WBO 130 Ibs belts while former lightweight champion Delfine Persoon (49-3,19 KOs ,1 NC) of Belgium was not lucky to land a world title in her second weight class.