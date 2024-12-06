Fight Forward: Triumph Through Boxing
Boxing has long been viewed as a male-dominated sport. It has taken years of struggle and persistent efforts behind the scenes for women to secure their place in competitive and professional boxing. Female boxers have had to fight extra hard to earn the recognition they deserve. For those who take up the gloves, boxing offers solace, contributing to their mental and social well-being as they jab their way to empowerment.
A group of women in London have taken it a notch higher, they founded The Fight Forward Mission in 2022 to support women through boxing and storytelling. Most of these women have gone through different forms of abuse and The Fightback Club has created the space and avenue for them to find healing and empowerment by boxing. The club has so far reached over 100,000 women.
The Fight Forward Mission recently held a Fight Back event on 30th November at the All Stars Boxing Gym in West London. Hosted by Award-winning musician, activist, and former Fight Back participant Madame Gandhi, the occasion was led by former GB boxer and gold medalist Lesley Sackey, along with fellow champions Ruth Raper, Shelly Sweeney, and Lisa Moore. Participants were joined by other special guests including professional boxer Maisey Rose and the newly turned pro Oriance Lungu.
Lesley Sackey said, “Boxing gave me the strength to overcome my past, and I wanted to create a space where other women could experience that same empowerment. The Fight Back is about reclaiming our power and showing that we are not dined by our trauma.”
The event showcased eight inspiring women stepping into the ring for three 2-minute rounds. Other participants included City AM columnist Camilla Esmund and Miss GB contestant Leyla Tabasaranskaya.
The Fight Back, an intensive 10-week boxing program for domestic abuse survivors was borne out of Lesley Sackey’s Non-Profit Organization. Fight Forward is dedicated to empowering survivors of domestic abuse through the power of boxing. ‘Fight Night’ is the culmination of 10 weeks of hard work from these survivors who have journeyed from trying to be invisible, avoiding conflict and punishment to stepping into the arena and owning their power.
“I joined Fight Back to heal from a violent relationship. My perpetrator went to prison, but I was left with pain and anger. When Lesley offered me this opportunity, it felt like a lifeline. (…) Boxing has helped me face my trauma, release my anger, and reclaim my power. The sisterhood here reminds me that we are never alone—that we can feel safe and be our true selves,” said Yurdal Mohammad, a 41-year-old Fight Forward participant.
The organization is supported by Sackey’s industry peers and invokes the warrior spirit through physical training and holistic self-development. Lesley offers survivors the opportunity to rebuild their strength, confidence, and a sense of community. With Ambassadors and supporters including Two-Time Boxing Champion Natasha Jonas, The Woman’s Trust & SoulLuma School of Energy & Presence – Fight Forward; The Fight Back are taking female empowerment and boxing triumph over trauma to a new level.
“I will keep boxing because it makes me feel alive and unapologetically me. This program is about resilience, reclaiming our lives, and choosing triumph over trauma. It has changed my life for the better,” added Mohammad.
The Fight Back is more than a movement for personal empowerment; it's a fundraiser dedicated to supporting women affected by domestic abuse. All the proceeds go to Fight Forward, an initiative aimed at helping more women find strength and confidence through boxing.
