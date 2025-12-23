Netflix Releases Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Viewership Numbers
The entire boxing community had its attention turned toward the December 19 bout between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua, which was broadcast live on Netflix.
Of course, everybody knows by now that Anthony Joshua knocked Jake Paul out in the sixth round of their fight.
While this was the outcome essentially everybody expected, the fact that Paul lasted over five rounds earned him a lot of credit among some fans. And the fact that he was willing to step into the ring against a massive and experienced foe like Joshua proves that Paul is not afraid of anyone.
Then again, a lot of people in the world would risk getting knocked out if it meant getting paid between $40-$50 million, which is what both Jake and Joshua reportedly received for this bout.
Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Netflix Viewership Numbers Revealed
In addition to the amount of money each guy made, there has been a lot of interest in the viewership numbers this Netflix card pulled. And according to a December 23 press release from Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), Jake vs. Joshua drew a live global audience of 33 million viewers.
Per MVP's press release, "The main event scored an estimated average minute audience (AMA) of 33 million Live+1 viewers globally from opening to closing bell."
It also noted that Jake vs. Joshua was No. 1 as Netflix's most-viewed show in 45 countries at the time it was live. The bout also generated 1.5 billion impressions across Netflix’s global social channels and was a top trending topic on X worldwide.
There's no question that these numbers are impressive, and any boxing event should be absolutely thrilled to amass 33 million viewers.
However, it's also interesting to contextualize these numbers with the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight from November 2024, which was the first live sports event that Netflix ever produced.
That Paul vs. Tyson fight drew 108 million viewers globally, making it the most-streamed sporting event in sports history. The fact that Jake vs. Joshua only drew a fraction of that audience definitely tells an interesting story about how much Paul's opponent factors into how much viewership there was.
While Anthony Joshua is a massive name in England, he is not close to having the same name recognition as Mike Tyson in the United States. Not to mention that fans were keen to see how Tyson would look in the ring.
Regardless, Netflix and Paul's teams have to be stoked with the viewership for this past weekend's event.
The Latest Boxing News
Grant Young is a Staff Writer for On SI’s Boxing, New York Mets, Indiana Fever, and Women’s Fastbreak sites. Before joining SI in 2024, he wrote for various boxing and sports verticals such as FanBuzz and NY Fights. Young has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a master’s degree in creative writing with an emphasis on sports nonfiction from the University of San Francisco, where he played five seasons of Division 1 baseball. He fought Muay Thai professionally in Thailand in 2023, loves a good essay, and is driven crazy trying to handle a pitpull puppy named Aura. Young lives in San Diego and was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area.