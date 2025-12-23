Netflix Releases Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Viewership Numbers

The entire boxing community had its attention turned toward the December 19 bout between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua, which was broadcast live on Netflix.

Of course, everybody knows by now that Anthony Joshua knocked Jake Paul out in the sixth round of their fight.

While this was the outcome essentially everybody expected, the fact that Paul lasted over five rounds earned him a lot of credit among some fans. And the fact that he was willing to step into the ring against a massive and experienced foe like Joshua proves that Paul is not afraid of anyone.

Then again, a lot of people in the world would risk getting knocked out if it meant getting paid between $40-$50 million, which is what both Jake and Joshua reportedly received for this bout.

Anthony Joshua hits Jake Paul during a heavyweight boxing bout at Kayesa Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Netflix Viewership Numbers Revealed

In addition to the amount of money each guy made, there has been a lot of interest in the viewership numbers this Netflix card pulled. And according to a December 23 press release from Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), Jake vs. Joshua drew a live global audience of 33 million viewers.

Per MVP's press release, "The main event scored an estimated average minute audience (AMA) of 33 million Live+1 viewers globally from opening to closing bell."

It also noted that Jake vs. Joshua was No. 1 as Netflix's most-viewed show in 45 countries at the time it was live. The bout also generated 1.5 billion impressions across Netflix’s global social channels and was a top trending topic on X worldwide.

🚨JAKE VS JOSHUA🚨



33 million people tuned in.

History showed up.📺



Jake vs Joshua delivered a global moment on Netflix ‼️

33M Live+1 viewers worldwide🌎

15M Live+1 viewers in the US🇺🇸

Top 10 on Netflix in 91 countries📍

#1 in 45 countries🗺️

Highest-grossing boxing gate in… pic.twitter.com/KEFV3YW4yW — MVP - Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) December 23, 2025

There's no question that these numbers are impressive, and any boxing event should be absolutely thrilled to amass 33 million viewers.

However, it's also interesting to contextualize these numbers with the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight from November 2024, which was the first live sports event that Netflix ever produced.

That Paul vs. Tyson fight drew 108 million viewers globally, making it the most-streamed sporting event in sports history. The fact that Jake vs. Joshua only drew a fraction of that audience definitely tells an interesting story about how much Paul's opponent factors into how much viewership there was.

While Anthony Joshua is a massive name in England, he is not close to having the same name recognition as Mike Tyson in the United States. Not to mention that fans were keen to see how Tyson would look in the ring.

Regardless, Netflix and Paul's teams have to be stoked with the viewership for this past weekend's event.