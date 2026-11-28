There will be an electric atmosphere in Germany on Saturday as native hero Agit Kabayel steps into the ring for the first time as heavyweight champion, following the elevation of his interim belt.

Kabayel will look to defend his WBC title at the Merkur Spiel Arena in Dusseldorf, with up to 60,000 fans expected to attend. Standing in his way is the undefeated Nelson Hysa (25-0, 23 KOs), who looks to become a world champion for the first time at the age of 42.

Although many had hoped Kabayel would square off against Oleksandr Usyk for his first world title opportunity, the Ukrainian's decision to vacate the belts meant the German man could call himself champion at last.

Despite not winning his title in the ring, Kabayel's resume is still impressive. In his last four outings, the 34-year-old has stopped Damian Knyba, Zhilei Zhang, Frank Sanchez, and Arslanbek Makhmudov. Known for his crippling body shots, many are predicting another TKO win for the WBC champion.

Removing Usyk from the equation, the debate over who the current best heavyweight is has been heavily debated. However, a win over Hysa may not set the German above the rest.

Hysa has impressive statistics at quick glance, with a 92% knockout rate and wins over several unbeaten fighters. However, his standard of opponents has been considerably lower than Kabayel's.

Going into the bout as a huge underdog, it would undoubtedly be an upset if Hysa went into enemy territory and claimed Kabayel's crown. However, the champion will have the additional pressure of performing on the biggest stage of his career in the impressive soccer stadium.

Agit Kabayel | IMAGO / Norbert Schmidt

Agit Kabayel vs Nelson Hysa date

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2026

Agit Kabayel vs Nelson Hysa time

Time: Main card begins at 1 pm EST / 6 pm GMT (Main event ringwalks approximately 5 pm EST / 10 pm GMT)

How to watch Agit Kabayel vs Nelson Hysa

Watch: DAZN

Agit Kabayel vs Nelson Hysa location

Location: Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany

Agit Kabayel vs Nelson Hysa odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings

Moneyline: Kabayel -1400 / Hysa +750

Winner by KO/TKO/DQ: Kabayel -700 / Hysa +950

Winner by points: Kabayel +650 / Hysa +3000

Over under 4.5 rounds: Over -110 / Under -125

Agit Kabayel vs Nelson Hysa card

Agit Kabayel vs Nelson Hysa - WBC World Heavyweight title

Aloys Junior vs Artur Mann - Cruiserweight bout

Simon Zachenhuber vs. Kamer Maloku - Super middleweight bout

Gleb Bakshi vs Serhat Parlak - Middleweight bout

Granit Shala vs Kol vs Kolbeinn Kristinsson - Heavyweight bout

Charlie Senior vs. James Chereji - Super featherweight bout

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.