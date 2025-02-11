Floyd Mayweather Shows Off Winnings From Super Bowl Bets
Wherever Floyd Mayweather goes the money follows. He made a massive amount during his legendary career as a prized fighter.
Mayweather is still winning big despite walking away from boxing a while ago. His recent big win came from betting on the Super Bowl.
The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs to be crowned the Super Bowl champions and Mayweather put $30,000 on the Eagles to win. The winning bet added $29,126 to his wallet. He also made a separate first-half bet on the game putting down $40,000. With the return netting him $29,629, Mayweather won a cool $60 grand on the night.
He captioned his Instagram post:
I Fly High Like An Eagle. Money May ALL Day.- Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather is arguably one of the biggest pay-per-view draws in the history of boxing. He's estimated to have earned over $1.2 billion . Mayweather hasn't slowed down at all after his retirement as it seems.
In his heyday, Floyd Mayweather was among the best in the world. He retired with an exceptional professional record of 50-0-0. Mayweather perfected the art of sweet science and he mastered hitting his opponents while not getting hit.
Mayweather is one of the greatest defensive boxers of all time and there were very few instances where he took a solid shot. Apart from that, his blinding speed and toughness made Mayweather a nightmare to face inside the squared circle.
Floyd Mayweather made a fortune through his mastery of boxing and has never shied away from showcasing his wealth. He did so yet again after winning big in the Super Bowl bet.
