Floyd Mayweather Trolls Haters With Mike Tyson Fight Money Flex Message
The boxing community is still reeling after news broke on September 4 that Floyd "Money" Mayweather would be fighting Mike Tyson in an exhibition bout at some point in the Spring of 2026.
Nobody had imagined this fight would take place, as there were no rumors or discussions before the fight had apparently been agreed to.
While there's still seemingly a lot to be figured out for this fight (which will include one 59-year-old and one 49-year-old by the time it happens), such as what weight the two will compete at and where it will take place, the fact that it's an exhibition rather than a professional bout will make matters much easier to navigate.
What's for sure is that both Mayweather and Tyson are getting paid a pretty penny in order to step in the ring. There hasn't been any reporting on how much both are making yet, but the only way both parties would have agreed is if it was worth it, financially speaking.
Floyd Mayweather Sends Scathing Message to Haters After Mike Tyson Fight News
If there's one boxer who has shown a special knack for getting to the money in his fighting career, it's Floyd Mayweather. And after putting another extremely lucrative bout on the books, Mayweather took to his Instagram story on Thursday night to share a blunt video message to anybody who's hating on this Tyson fight announcement.
The video began with Mayweather counting stacks of money on a private plane. He then said, "S***, I'm pretty sure I'd be upset too, if I was somebody else. I'd be mad at Mayweather, too. How the f*** for 29 years, and 30 years, you can keep getting money like this?"
"I'd be mad, too. I'd be hating on Mayweather, too. Continue to hate. You know, people only talk about winners. I'm a winner, so continue to talk," he added.
He then began to show off the crocodile skin phone cases he had on several phones around him, showed off his crocodile skin designer luggage, then shrugged at the camera and said, "This is my life, man. Keep hating."
From there, Mayweather put his stacks of money in a plastic bag and began dancing while cradling it. He then added, "The NFL started today. This is my football! My football is green. My gloves is green."
Say what you want about Mayweather, but one can't claim that he's not entertaining.
