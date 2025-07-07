Floyd Mayweather Trolls Roy Jones Jr Over Diss About Sugar Ray Leonard, Having Heart
During a June 17 appearance on the All The Smoke Fight podcast with Andre Ward, boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. (who held multiple world championships in four weight classes, including in middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight) asserted that a prime Sugar Ray Leonard would have beaten a prime Floyd Mayweather.
"If you gonna let [Leonard] move around, do what he's gonna do, he'll beat you. Because he's very explosive, and he's very mean. To me, people don't give him enough credit. People always say, 'Floyd would have beat Sugar'. No, baby, Floyd is not nearly as mean as Sugar was," Jones Jr. said. "Sugar is a dog. Just because his name is Sugar don't mean nothing. Sugar is a dog. People don't give him enough credit for that."
He then added, "For me, I like Floyd, and Floyd was cool. But it's like, it's gonna be hard for me to go take it and beat Sugar. They'd have to do something different, that's for sure. If [Floyd] did something different, he probably has a chance. Just the way he's been doing with normal people, what I saw in his prime, that's not gonna work with Sugar. Sugar got a third element [heart] right there.
"We think Floyd got [heart], we don't know. We've never seen him challenged. We know Sugar's got one," he concluded.
It seems that these comments from Jones Jr. have rubbed Mayweather the wrong way, as Floyd posted four videos to his Instagram story on July 6 of him watching Roy Jones Jr. get beaten in fights, including some of the lowest moments in his boxing career.
One example of this was when Jones Jr. was knocked out by Enzo Maccarinelli on December 12, 2015, during a fight that took place in Russia.
It will be interesting to see if Jones Jr. responds to the shade Mayweather threw his way.
