Floyd Schofield Vs Rene Tellez Giron Fight Set For November 2
By Isaac Nyamungu
As declared last week, blue-chip lightweight visionary Floyd Schofield will fight veteran Rene Tellez Giron in a November 2nd GBP key episode at The Theater at Virgin Hotels. The event will be presented in association with Davies Entertainment.
“I am beyond excited for my return to the ring as the official main event, and to show the world what I’ve been working on,” said Schofield, (17-0, 12 KOs) of Austin.
Schofield has had his fair share of adversities. He has battled through poverty as well as homelessness to become one the hottest global title competitors in the lightweight category.
“My goal is simple – become a world champion. My opponent has measured up against some tough contenders and will be looking to steal the show, but we won’t let him do that this time around,” he added.
“I’m so excited about this fight, like none other so far in my career.” said Giron. “Floyd Schofield, he’s just another big-name guy in my way to the top of the lightweight division,” he continued.
The Texas based fighter is anticipated to face Rene ‘El Bravo’ Tellez Giron of Queretaro, Mexico, for the World Boxing Association International lightweight title.
Schofield, who conducts his trainings out of Davies Boxing and Fitness in San Antonio, Texas made his inauguration on October 9, 2020, wining a knockout over Richard Esquibel. He has since profiled his unconquered, professional portfolio with a series of stoppage victories. He most lately overpowered Esteuri Suero, who was prohibited in the fifth round for a low blow, a buildup of point deductions, and poor sportsmanship.
“I will win, my preparation is always great, that’s why I just scored two big wins in my last two fights. I like upsets, I’m that guy that will take your heart. I’m a proud fighter of Mexico, I will win this fight for my country, I’m tough,” he said.
It’s still a disappointment that we missed out on witnessing Schofield face Ashton Sylve, but this figures to be a stiff and watchable test against someone familiarized to flipping the script.