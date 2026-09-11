Jake Paul Reveals Return Plans After Recovering From Jaw Surgery

Nearly one year after suffering a brutal knockout loss to Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul is closing in on his return to the ring.

Since Paul's loss, which was his first-ever knockout defeat, the influencer-turned-boxer hinted at retirement, saying his doctor advised him to refrain from further competition. However, that narrative perished almost as quickly as it started, and 'El Gallo' returned to teasing more future matchups.

Paul is now claiming he is closing in on his return, potentially before the end of 2026. The 29-year-old said he and his team are already negotiating with a "couple of opponents" to pin down a date in the coming months.

"[I want to return] very soon," Paul said on 'Power Players,' via Bloomberg Live on YouTube. "We're talking to a couple of opponents now, so hopefully the end of the year [or] early next year for me to get back into the ring. And then I want to get into MMA in the next 12 months or so."

🚨 Jake Paul is targeting a boxing return in late 2026/early 2027 👀



"We're talking to a couple of opponents now, so hopefully end of year/early next year for me to get back into the ring.



I want to get into MMA in the next 12 months or so."pic.twitter.com/12ssrZ6QDS — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 10, 2026

Paul also suggested his MMA debut could be coming shortly after his next boxing fight. His Most Valuable Promotions recently acquired the Professional Fighter's League and will fully transition the promotion into MVP MMA in 2027.

MVP MMA has already gotten off the ground with its inaugural event in May, headlined by Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano. The event garnered nearly 17 million global viewers, according to Netflix.

Jake Paul teases next boxing fight at end of 2026

Dec 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Jake Paul looks on after losing against Anthony Joshua during a heavyweight boxing bout at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barring a sudden fight in October, Paul, now 12-2 as a professional boxer, will be returning from the longest layoff of his six-year career at his next appearance. The aspiring world champion's meticulously managed career now hinges on his upcoming opponent, who will certainly be selected after a lengthy deliberation process.

Paul has been taking fights at heavyweight, but the last time he suffered a loss, he returned against Nate Diaz, a significantly smaller and older MMA fighter. Still, 'El Gallo' has gone back-and-forth with ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou ahead of his rumored return.

Paul also stirred controversy over the summer by claiming he would attempt to make an NFL roster in training camp, claiming he has the athleticism to play wide receiver or tight end at the highest level. He turned that publicity stunt into offering "any NFL player" $1 million if they could survive in the ring with him better than he runs routes against them.

Will pay any nfl player $1 million dollars if you can box me better than I run routes against you



Internet is judge



Will send my jet to pick you up who’s down? — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 1, 2026

After taking a massive risk in his last fight with Joshua, Paul is undoubtedly setting up the ideal tune-up to get his career back on track.