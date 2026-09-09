Ryan Garcia Plays Mind Games With Conor Benn Ahead of Clash

Since the dawn of time, boxing has been primarily a physical sport, requiring the ability to power through, punish, or evade attacks.

However, the mental game cannot be overstated, and the ability to focus and disrupt your opponent's game is fundamental to boxing.

Ahead of their fight on Saturday, WBC champion Ryan Garcia continues to test challenger Conor Benn. Benn, in his last fight at 147, wants this bout to act as a stepping stone to American superstardom. Meanwhile, Garcia has been dismissing Benn at every turn, angering the British standout.

Disrespect in combat sports isn't linear. It manifests in various ways throughout fight week. Garcia, on the surface, does not regard Benn as a worthy challenger, just a name and a Zuffa Boxing contract.

Professional boxer Conor Benn during UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a result, he continues to minimize the challenger. Instead of extending the fraternal grace that occasionally occurs in boxing, the champion chooses outright mockery and derision. In his latest attempt at humiliation, Garcia proved one fact: it's working.

Garcia playing mind games with Benn

Normally in boxing, there is a face-off photo opportunity between the main event participants before the fight. However, Garcia was nowhere to be found. Instead, he offered this sentiment on his Instagram story.

“Nice relaxing time as Conor wastes time showing up to a face off. BACK TO THE SAUNA YOU GO, SAUSAGE GETTING COOKED EVERY WAY" Ryan Garcia on Instagram

Ryan Garcia Instagram Story | Ryan Garcia / Instagram / @kingryan

Garcia, with the ultimate troll move, is hoping to enrage Benn, perhaps hoping he will become angry enough to lash out during the fight. Should Benn fail to manage his emotions and forget his game plan, choosing to brawl with Garcia and not box, it could lead to an early finish for King Ry.

Weighty Issue

Amid the furor over the missed photo op, there is another matter that could cost Benn the fight. In what he has described as a brutal weight cut, Benn does not look like himself. Appearing thin and withered, Benn chose this path for a championship shot and money.

His two previous fights were at middleweight, a full 13 pounds apart. Meanwhile, Garcia looks unbothered, trashing Benn and chiming in on other fighters and looking past Benn, even though the fight is just days away.

Ryan Garcia vs Mario Barrios | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Can Benn overcome the obstacles?

Provided Benn can rehydrate fast enough, is his mental game up to par? Remember, he's the son of a Hall of Fame fighter, but he hasn't won a world title himself. That fact could be the reason why he's chosen to fight well below what he recently competed against.

Whether that can be labeled as desperation or focus remains to be seen. What we do know is that Garcia went all in on mind games, and that could be the difference in Saturday's title fight.