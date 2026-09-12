Conor McGregor Admits He 'Can't Wait' to be Free From UFC and Fight for BKFC

If he hasn't already, Conor McGregor is making it clear he wants to become a hands-on partner in his role with the BKFC.

Since he reached the pinnacle of mixed martial arts, McGregor has made it clear that his desire is to branch out and explore other aspects of fighting. The 38-year-old's latest fixation is on bare-knuckle boxing with the BKFC, with whom he remains a part-owner.

McGregor has previously expressed interest in fighting for BKFC but made it even clearer during BKFC 93 on Friday, calling it "true fighting."

"Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is unstoppable at the moment," McGregor said in a deleted Instagram Story. "What a few months we've had. God bless true fighting. I can't wait to do it, one more to go. One more to go and the Mac Daddy is free."

🚨 Conor McGregor says he can’t wait until he is “free” from his UFC contract so he can fight in bare knuckle boxing 👀



“I can’t wait to do [bare knuckle]. One more [fight] to go and the Mac Daddy is free.” pic.twitter.com/irR2KJJl7B — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 12, 2026

Something about Leonardo Perdomo's 14-second knockout of Bear Hill just got his blood flowing.

While he has zero bare-knuckle fights on his resume, McGregor notably fought Floyd Mayweather in one of the biggest boxing events in modern history. Since then, he has infamously adopted a boxing-heavy style in his MMA base, which some blame for his 1-4 record since 2018.

Conor McGregor teases BKFC fight

McGregor's UFC deal has been a hot topic of conversation whenever his name comes up in fight rumors and at upcoming landmark events. He let it slip that he had two fights remaining on his contract ahead of his bout with Max Holloway at UFC 329, giving him only one more fight until he hits free agency.

Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet, despite his public clamoring to hit free agency, McGregor will remain with the UFC for the foreseeable future. The Irishman tore his ACL and meniscus in his last appearance, sidelining him for at least the next year.

'The Notorious' has all but made it known that he does not intend to re-sign with the UFC once his current deal ends. He explicitly stated his interest in fighting for the BKFC before even purchasing a stake in the company in 2024.

Since investing in the BKFC, McGregor has been very involved in the company's major events and serves as its part-time promoter. The combat sports icon tends to step in when the promotion's biggest names have competed, including Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens. He has used the platform partially to push the product and also to promote his own future matchups.