Former Opponent Calls Out Dmitry Bivol for Cruiserweight Rematch
Dmitry Bivol recently earned a majority decision win against Artur Beterbiev in their rematch. Bivol is now the undisputed light heavyweight champion.
There's been a lot of speculation regarding Bivol's next bout. Options are aplenty at the moment for the Russian pugilist who has established himself as a modern day great.
Canelo Alvarez, Artur Beterbiev, Zurdo Ramirez, and more are on Bivol's resume. Ramirez has now called Bivol out for a showdown at cruiserweight.
Following his win against Beterbiev, Bivol showed interest in moving up in weight, saying:
Cruiserweight I will think about. I have [all the] belts here. I have to check cruiserweight, why not?
Ramirez has now commented, telling The Ring:
I would love to fight Bivol again at cruiserweight. The rematch against Bivol would be better. It was hard for me to make 175 pounds. I don't take anything away from him, but I was not 100 percent against him that night. But it happened, and I have moved forward. I'm stronger and faster at cruiserweight. My weight is good because I am not draining myself. It will be different for me on fight night against Bivol.
Ramirez added that he expected Bivol to win the rematch against Artur Beterbiev, saying:
I knew Bivol could beat Beterbiev. I think they robbed him in the first fight. He clearly won both fights. He has a lot of talent. He's a good guy. He deserved to win the fight and become the undisputed champion. He was confident and really smart in the ring. He did everything perfectly, and that's what he needed to do … Beterbiev is a strong guy who comes forward, throws a lot of punches, and tries to knock out everyone. But Bivol was more talented and smarter.
