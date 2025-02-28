Gervonta Davis Slams Shakur Stevenson And Keyshawn For Not Fighting Each Other
Shakur Stevenson and Keyshawn Davis have been calling out Gervonta Davis for a while now.
Keyshawn Davis defeated Denys Berinchyk in the fourth round to become the WBO lightweight champion. Stevenson, meanwhile, is the WBC lightweight king. He is coming off a ninth round TKO win against Josh Padley.
'Tank' Davis, on the other hand, is set to take on Lamont Roach this weekend and has now responded to Keyshawn Davis and Stevenson's call outs.
Speaking to the media ahead of his fight against Roach, 'Tank' suggested that the other two champions fight each other. He said:
They should. They’re not under the same coaches or none of that. They keep saying they’re not going to fight their brother s***. Get the f*** out of here. They do need to fight.
'Tank' also downplayed Keyshawn Davis' latest win, questioning the caliber of his opponent.
That [fighter] was a**. That [guy] he fought was garbage.
Shakur Stevenson has also been keen on taking on Gervonta Davis for a while now. Stevenson believes Davis' widely respected power won't come into play when they clash. He said:
How is he gonna hit me? How is he gonna land his punches on me? I done watched how many Gervonta Davis fights? I done been in the ring with him before. I know a lot of things. I can’t wait for it to happen.
It's a big statement considering Gervonta Davis is 30-0 with 28 of those wins via knockout.
The Latest Boxing News:
Gervonta Davis Says Boxing Is "Draining," Talks End Of His Fighting Career
Floyd "Money" Mayweather Purchases Dazzling $1.8 Million Diamond Watch For His Birthday
Bombshell Lawsuit Accuses Top Rank Boxing Exec Of Shady Tyson Fury Fight Deals With Global Crime Boss
UFC And WWE Parent Company COO Gives Update On Creation Of New Boxing League