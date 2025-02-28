Gennady Golovkin Speaks Out On Preserving Boxing In the Olympics
Gennady Golovkin is an all-time boxing great. Affectionately known as GGG, Golovkin is currently the president of Kazakhstan's National Olympic Committee.
World Boxing recently revealed that boxing is in contention to stay in the 2028 Summer Olympics, set to take place in Los Angeles, United States.
World Boxing was formed in 2019 after the International Boxing Association (IBA) was suspended due to several scandals resulting in the International Olympic Committee cutting ties with the IBA.
The IOC revealed yesterday that World Boxing gained provisional approval to become the governing body of the sport. While boxing was in the 2021 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympics, the IOC stated that it needed the support of a major international federation to remain there.
The IOC's recent announcement is a breath of fresh air for the sport's Olympic future. World Boxing's president Boris van der Vorst said in a press release:
This is a very significant day for everyone connected with the sport of boxing in the Olympic Movement. Keeping its place at the Olympic Games is absolutely critical to the future of our sport at every level, from the grassroots to the highest echelons of professional boxing, and this decision by the IOC takes us one step closer to our objective of seeing boxing restored to the Olympic program.
GGG said:
[IOC's decision] brings us one step closer to our main goal - preserving boxing at the Olympic Games.
