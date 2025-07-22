Manny Pacquiao Includes Canelo Alvarez And Terence Crawford In Top Boxers List
Manny Pacquiao managed a majority draw in his most recent outing inside the boxing ring against Mario Barrios on July 19. At 46, he still showed some impressive moves in the WBC welterweight title fight.
While 'Pacman' didn't win, in his heyday, he was one of the best in the world, and remains the only eight division champion in boxing history.
Pacquiao has now revealed who he believes are the best boxers at the moment. Names like Canelo Alvarez, Gervonta Davis, and more pop up when it comes to the biggest star in boxing, but Pacquiao's list appears based on the quality of the fighter rather than his star power.
The Filipino's first pick was Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue. Known as 'The Monster', Inoue has a record of 30-0-0 with 27 knockout wins.
Next up was Canelo Alvarez, the current undisputed super middleweight champion who has a record of 63-2-2 with 39 KO wins. He is often considered the face of boxing.
Canelo's next opponent, Terence Crawford, also made Pacquiao's list. 'Bud' is 41-0-0 with 31 KOs, a four division world champion, and was undisputed in two weight classes. At one point, there were talks of a Pacquiao vs Crawford fight and one could only imagine how they would have fared against each other in their primes.
Oleksandr Usyk was also named by Pacquiao. The consensus greatest heavyweight of this era, Usyk is a three time undisputed champion, twice at heavyweight and once at cruiserweight. He is 24-0-0 with 15 KOs and one of the best technical boxers to ever lace a pair of gloves.
It's worth mentioning that Pacquiao didn't name the aforementioned fighters in any particular order.
As for 'Pacman' himself, he seems keen to continue his boxing career beyond the Barrios fight, and his camp has shown interest in fighting Gervonta Davis or Rolly Romero.
