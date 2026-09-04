Frank Sanchez Demands Mandatory Title Shot After Filip Hrgovic’s Shock Moses Itauma Stoppage

Filip Hrgovic's stunning knockout of Moses Itauma sent shockwaves through the boxing world. With the IBF heavyweight title on the line, the veteran rallied and floored the prospect to stun the sport.

Frank Sanchez is the mandatory challenger for Hrgovic. He took a handsome payday to step aside to make the Itauma-Hrgovic fight happen. Now, he is determined to rejoin the competition and wants Hrgovic and the IBF title. His representation believes that he will win that fight.

No more waiting for Sanchez

Sanchez believes that he's seen enough and is ready to get into the ring and claim the title. His advisor, Guadalupe Valencia, spoke with Boxing Scene and explained how his client feels not only about the result but also about wanting to fight either one.

"Frank called me during the fight to say, 'Lupe, I'll fight both of these guys. He saw that fight and knew neither of those guys can compete with him. And after the fight, he called to say, 'You've got to make that fight.' I'll fight tomorrow.'"

Rematches usually capture the most attention, and sanctioning bodies and promoters love the financial aspects. However, Sanchez and his team are not going to stay back and wait any longer. Valencia appears adamant that now is the time.

“Now Frank is mandatory for Hrgovic. We plan on enforcing it. We’ve already had discussions about it. It’s happening. There’s not going to be step-asides for no amount of money. He believes he can be a world champion and wants to be a world champion, and [nothing] is going to interfere with that opportunity."

While no one actually knows how much Sanchez took to step aside the first time, whatever it is will not be enough to satisfy him.

WHAT. A. SHOT. 💥



A brutal KO from Frank Sanchez 🤯



Glory in Giza | May 23rd | Live NOW on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/ow0sWwg0UU — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 23, 2026

Will Hrgovic have a short reign?

Hrgovic may not fight again for the rest of the calendar year. Granted, boxing is fickle when it comes to timelines. From their quotes, either Sanchez or his team will be easy to negotiate with. Meanwhile, Hrgovic's camp has options. But in reality, in order to rematch Itauma, he might need to vacate the championship.

That does not look like the best move for him, however, as most of the allure around the first fight centered on a vacant world championship and Itauma's potential record. Meanwhile, Sanchez waits for Hrgovic and his camp. It remains to be seen, though, if his signature will find paper.