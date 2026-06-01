Frank Sanchez Promoter Focused on IBF Title Shot [Exclusive]

Despite having one of the best ringside seats for the WBC heavyweight title fight, legendary boxing promoter and Hall of Fame nominee Luis DeCubas Sr. was dreaming of an IBF title shot for his fighter. DeCubas Sr. was rarely seated anyway.

The atmosphere at the Glory in Giza event was electric as Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk successfully defended his title against Holland’s Rico Verhoeven. During this whirlwind of activity, legendary promoter Luis DeCubas Sr. demonstrated why he remains one of the hardest-working promoters in boxing.

Frank Sanchez's heavyweight boxing career came back from the dead in Egypt -- like a mummy in a horror film. Sanchez scored a dramatic second-round knockout of the previously unbeaten Richard Torrez Jr. in an IBF title eliminator, giving DeCubas and his camp a memorable victory.

“I just felt it was our time. Frank trained very hard for this fight, and trainer Eddy Reynoso did a great job,” DeCubas reflected, underscoring the preparation behind Sanchez’s victory. This was Sanchez as good as he ever looked.

Frank Sanchez was born in Guantánamo, Cuba, and is widely billed as Cuban. BoxRec (a boxing record site) lists his nationality as Cuba. Nicknamed “The Cuban Flash,” Sanchez has stated that his goal is to be Cuba’s first heavyweight champion.

However, Sanchez is clearly part of the American boxing ecosystem, training with Eddy Reynoso. While there may be no American boxer currently ranked among the world's top ten heavyweights, Frank Sanchez's success shows that America is still producing strong heavyweights.

In the build-up to the fight, the Hall of Fame promoter DeCubas Sr. was telling anyone who would listen that Sanchez was a much-improved fighter who had recovered from injuries that had previously haunted him.

“It could be one of the knockouts of the year,” said DeCubas of him.

What's next for Frank Sanchez?

Frank Sanchez | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Luis DeCubas Sr. has been in boxing for 40 years and is as passionate as ever about guiding Sanchez to a title shot. He has navigated challenges in his career and is now channeling his experience to help Sanchez on his path to the heavyweight title.

With recent developments, DeCubas Sr. now has his sights set on a heavyweight title shot for his fighter.

With the win, Sanchez is automatically the mandatory challenger for Oleksandr Usyk’s IBF heavyweight title, meaning he is now eligible for a title shot. DeCubas Sr. made it clear to KO on SI and in the ring that he wants Usyk next for Sanchez. However, he also acknowledged that Usyk could pursue other options, such as giving WBC interim champion Agit Kabayel the next shot, which most fans support.

Alternatively, a rematch between Usyk and Rico Verhoeven could be the preferred commercial bout, and if that happens, Sanchez’s title opportunity might be delayed, but he remains guaranteed as IBF mandatory.