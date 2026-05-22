At the Foot of the Pyramids, Richard Torrez Jr Faces Another Mountain to Climb [Exclusive]

Richard Torrez Jr. is a top prospect, taking silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before turning pro in 2022, where he's stayed undefeated. He's 14–0 with 12 knockouts, has regional titles, and holds IBF rankings.

Beating Frank Sanchez could put him in line for a world title shot against Oleksander Usyk. Though he might have to wait a while for that, as Usyk's next fight will be against his WBC mandatory, most likely Agit Kabayel.

Richard Torrez | Bernie Tha Boxer

Torrez hopes for a show-stealing win over Sanchez. Sanchez, for his part, knows a thing or two about the German-Kurdish hitman Agit Kabayel. Sanchez may still be recovering from inflammation of his right knee, an issue that forced him out of the first date for this IBF eliminator. Sanchez first underwent surgery on his knee following his 2024 loss to Agit Kabayel.

Having covered that fight, I noticed that this time around, Sánchez looks more relaxed than he did against Kabayel across the Red Sea in Riyadh.

Luis De Cubas Sr., his manager, admits Sanchez is an underdog. Still, he likes his chances and says his man has fully recovered.

"Sanchez has been working with trainer Eddy Reynoso and sparred over 100 rounds. The knee is fine, he is in probably his best shape since he beat Efe Ajagba on the Fury-Wilder undercard," De Cubas Sr. told KO on SI.

De Cubas Sr. knows a thing or two a bout turning careers around. He was instrumental in the late career revival of all-time great Roberto Duran.

“This fight is an entryway to the upper echelon of the heavyweight division, a tremendous personality to American heavyweight boxing,” said Bernard Davis. Davis, known as “Bernie Tha Boxer,” trains Torrez. Brian 'BoMac' McIntyre, who helped Terrence Crawford reach greatness, leads Torrez's camp.

Richard Torrez Jr. | IMAGO/Hoganphotos

“We arrived two weeks early for training, ensuring readiness. We have not altered his style for this bout—just enhanced what he does best,” said Bernie Tha Boxer.

Torrez Jr. in his own words

In a further exclusive interview with KO On SI, Torrez Jr. discussed his reputation as a swarmer.

“I am able to swarm because of the opposition I have had. If I see the chance to finish the fight, I am not going to play with my food.”

Torrez is a former USA Boxing team member. At the press conference before Saturday's Glory in Giza card, he sat on stage at the Grand Egyptian Museum in a dark suit and tie. At 25, he still looked ready for another Olympic campaign. Sitting close to Sanchez, he was cautious.

“I never go into a fight anymore trying to go for a knockout because if I go for it, it never comes. So what I'm going to do is go and try to perform. I'm going to be the best Richard Torrez on Saturday night, and that's going to be enough.”

Richard Torrez Jr. | Ron Holman / Visalia Times-Delta / USA TODAY NETWORK

In his discussions with your author, Torrez also welcomed discussion of future challenges, including a potential showdown with rising British heavyweight Moses Itauma.

“Moses Itauma in the future? Why not? Two [fighters] in their prime, English speakers. If I could hop the pond and go to the UK, why not?”

It would be another passport stamp for a young fighter. He has already crossed oceans as an amateur in Asia and now competes as a professional at the Pyramids of Giza.