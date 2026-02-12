WBC Set Unbeaten Mandatory Challenger for Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk still reigns as the unified heavyweight champion, despite vacating his WBO title in December of last year. Although the Ukrainian would be just one win away from becoming undisputed again, it is looking unlikely for the modern great.

The new WBO champion, Fabio Wardley, is set to take on Daniel Dubois in his first world title defense after having his interim belt upgraded. The bout is set to take place in the UK on May 9, meaning Usyk is looking for a next opponent.

It is still unclear who Usyk may face next to defend his WBC, WBA, and IBF titles, however, one fighter is now in the pipeline for the champion.

Agit Kabayel ordered as mandatory challenger for Oleksandr Usyk

Queenberry Boxing Promotions has confirmed the WBC's decision to make German heavyweight Agit Kabayel the mandatory challenger to Usyk's titles. Kabayel will likely not be next for Usyk, however, the order is for "immediately after a voluntary defense."

In December 2025, Usyk was granted permission by the WBC to make a voluntary defense of his title for his next bout. This meant that the unified champion would have his pick of potential title challengers as opposed to a sanctioning body naming his next opponent.

At the beginning of the year, it appeared as if Usyk's voluntary defense would be against former world champion Deontay Wilder. However, 'The Bronze Bomber' will now take on Derek Chisora on April 4.

The heavyweight landscape just shifted 👀



The WBC have ordered Oleksandr Usyk to defend the WBC World Heavyweight Title against Agit Kabayel immediately after a voluntary ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OsRBbMotKh — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) February 12, 2026

Although Usyk may face the winner of Wilder vs Chisora in his voluntary defense, a heavyweight title bout would likely not be until the summer.

Another rumored opponent for Usyk in 2026 has been former Anthony Joshua opponent, Andy Ruiz Jr. However, there has been no confirmation that the Ukrainian and Mexican will share the ring.

Kabayel currently holds the interim WBC heavyweight title and has defended the title on one occasion. In his last bout, the German scored a third-round TKO victory over Damian Knyba in his home country. The win improved Kabayel's record to 27-0, as he scored his 19th career knockout.

In his post-fight interview, Kabayel asked the crowd in Germany who he should face next. The crowd seemingly responded, 'Usyk'.

Kabayel said after this, "Look, I've waited so long for this title shot. Last time, I beat three monsters... Give me the world title fight. I'm ready. Really, I am ready."

