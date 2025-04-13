Frank Warren Backs ‘Britain’s Mike Tyson’ To Fight Oleksandr Usyk This Year
Oleksandr Usyk represents heavyweight royalty at the moment. He had a fantastic 2024 and defeated Tyson Fury twice.
Usyk has since expressed his interest in having a rematch with Daniel Dubois. Usyk won via a ninth round stoppage when he fought Dubois in 2023, but the contest was controversial as Dubois landed a shot which put Usyk to the canvas which was counted as a low blow.
Usyk wants to settle the score against Dubois once and for all. However, Frank Warren thinks there's another Brit who could fight Usyk: Moses Itauma. 20-year-old Itauma is 11-0-0 with nine knockouts and is often touted as 'Britain's Mike Tyson' for his knockout prowess.
Itauma returns to action on May 25 against Mike Balogun. He is ranked no. 2 in WBO and no. 3 in WBA. Frank Warren believes Itauma can work his way up to a heavyweight title shot this year and potentially fight Usyk. Speaking to Sky Sports, Warren said:
I think [Itauma] could fight for a world title this year. Who knows? He may fight him [Usyk] this year. Anything's possible. We've got to see what happens but the thing is with Moses, I think within another fight or two he's quite capable of being in exactly the same company as all these guys. He can be up there with all of them.
Oleksandr Usyk currently holds the WBA, WBC, and WBO heavyweight titles while Daniel Dubois is the owner of the IBF title.
