Jaron Ennis, Eimantas Stanionis Eye Prestigious Ring Magazine Title
Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis' IBF and WBA belts aren't the only titles on the line for the unification bout at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
The Ring Magazine title, arguably boxing's most prestigious belt, is also on the line and currently vacant in the welterweight division. That will change after Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) and Stanionis throw down in one of boxing's most anticipated fights in 2025.
For Ennis and Stanionis, The Ring Magazine title caught their eye from when they were kids and winning that belt would allow them to follow in the footsteps of some of the best boxers of their respective eras.
"When I was a child, I was looking at the belts and I liked Ring Magazine and WBA [the most,]" Stanionis said. "This is my two favorite belts so it's amazing. You can't fight for that belt just to fight for the belt. It has to be No. 1 and No. 2."
"Very special to be fighting for the Ring Magazine," Ennis said. "That's a belt that I've always wanted since I was little. Even watching other guys get it — I [saw] Andre Ward had it, Floyd Mayweather had it. That's a belt that I always wanted to have and I'm gonna get it on Saturday."
Ennis enters the bout with the IBF title and has already defended it twice, with his last defense being a unanimous decision victory over Karen Chukhadzhian for the second time on Nov. 9. Stanionis has yet to defend his WBA title, as he was elevated to full champion in August after Terence Crawford vacated the belt to move up to junior middleweight. Stanionis last stepped into the ring on May 4 and defeated Gabriel Maestre by unanimous decision.
For both, Saturday night represents a chance for the winner to stamp themselves as the top welterweight and an opportunity to realize a childhood dream by adding the Ring Magazine title to their collection of belts.
The main card for Ennis vs. Stanionis begins at 8 p.m. ET on DAZN.
