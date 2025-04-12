Mike Tyson Reveals His Impressive Workout Routine At 58
In his prime, Mike Tyson was a brute force of nature, knocking top heavyweight fighters out with ease. Tyson's ferocious fighting style coupled with his scary power was a frightening prospect for opponents.
That power and force came from his insane workout routine, as Tyson used to train 50 to 60 hours per week to keep himself in top condition
At the age of 58, Tyson certainly can't workout like he used to. However, it seems 'Iron' Mike is still working out like a beast. In a recent interview with Men's Journal he revealed his impressive commitment to staying in shape, saying:
I’ll still do 200 reps a day – shoulders, abs, sit-ups – usually every morning.- Mike Tyson
Tyson also revealed how he adjusted his workout during Ramadan, saying:
I try to train very little when the sun is up, so I’m weak right now. It's very hard to train but I’m doing a little, putting some reps in.
Tyson claimed that working out helps him to maintain his mental health. For many boxers, life after boxing can become difficult as they had dedicated their life to the sport - it's all they ever knew.
Tyson, though, recently returned to the ring. In November 2024, he took on Jake Paul, who was 27 at the time of the fight. The age difference showed and Tyson lost a unanimous decision. That said, he still looked in top shape at this age.
