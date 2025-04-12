Boxing

Mike Tyson Reveals His Impressive Workout Routine At 58

Mike Tyson has revealed his insane workout routine.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Inpho Photography

In his prime, Mike Tyson was a brute force of nature, knocking top heavyweight fighters out with ease. Tyson's ferocious fighting style coupled with his scary power was a frightening prospect for opponents.

That power and force came from his insane workout routine, as Tyson used to train 50 to 60 hours per week to keep himself in top condition

At the age of 58, Tyson certainly can't workout like he used to. However, it seems 'Iron' Mike is still working out like a beast. In a recent interview with Men's Journal he revealed his impressive commitment to staying in shape, saying:

I’ll still do 200 reps a day – shoulders, abs, sit-ups – usually every morning.

Mike Tyson

Tyson also revealed how he adjusted his workout during Ramadan, saying:

I try to train very little when the sun is up, so I’m weak right now. It's very hard to train but I’m doing a little, putting some reps in.

Tyson claimed that working out helps him to maintain his mental health. For many boxers, life after boxing can become difficult as they had dedicated their life to the sport - it's all they ever knew.

Mike Tyson
IMAGO / Inpho Photography

Tyson, though, recently returned to the ring. In November 2024, he took on Jake Paul, who was 27 at the time of the fight. The age difference showed and Tyson lost a unanimous decision. That said, he still looked in top shape at this age.

The Latest Boxing News

Eddie Hearn Looking To Match Former Canelo Alvarez Opponent Against David Benavidez

WBC Announces Details For First Ever Boxing Grand Prix In Collaboration With Riyadh Season

Tyson Fury Training Video Sparks Comeback Rumors

Teddy Atlas Lists His 10 Greatest Boxers Of All Time

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.