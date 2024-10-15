Frazer Clarke's Journey Back To Recovery Following His Knockout Loss To Fabio Wardley
By Miriam Onyango
After losing to Fabio Wardley in the first round, Frazer Clarke had a "successful" operation to repair the injuries to his cheekbone and jaw.
In the first round, a powerful right hook rendered Clarke unconscious, and he was sent to the hospital.
After a little surgery to treat a fracture high up on the jaw, Clarke has already been released from the hospital.
"Frazer successfully underwent a minor surgery today. He's feeling well and rested and will head back to the UK this evening to further recover with his family,” said Ben Shalom, Boxxer promoter in media reports.
"He's feeling more motivated than ever to come back bigger and better in the new year. He would like to sincerely pass on his thanks to well-wishers and we hope for a speedy recovery," added Shalom.
Wardley also wished Clarke well once their rivalry came to an end, having successfully defended his heavyweight titles in the British and Commonwealth.
"I always take a prayer before my fight, always ask for me and my opponent to leave and be healthy," said Wardley in media reports.
"I want, whoever I'm in with, to go back to their family and I hope he's well, I hope I can speak to him afterwards because those first 12 rounds we shared first were special. I had to make a statement tonight. I appreciate the war last time and what a great spectacle that was," added Wardley.
It is anticipated that Clarke would recover in six to eight weeks. Wardley may focus on his own According to Neil Scott, the chief medical officer of the British Boxing Board of Control, injuries similar to the ones that Clarke sustained are exceedingly unpleasant and uncommon in boxing.prospects. He's shown that he can compete on a global scale.
"It's not common. We don't see it that often at all. Visually it looks alarming because you see someone essentially with a big dent on the side of their face,” said Scott in media reports.
"The reason for that is the cheekbone comes forward as a thin piece of bone before it starts to fan out and form the prominence of your cheek. When you get a degree of force, the bone can essentially go in and that results in the visible divot,” added Scott.