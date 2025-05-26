Freddie Roach Admits He Didn't Want Manny Pacquiao To Come Out Of Retirement
One of the biggest bits of news in the boxing world over the past few weeks is that 46-year-old boxer Manny Pacquiao is coming out of retirement to fight Mario Barrios on July 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pacquiao's decision to accept a professional fight (his first one since 2021) has been polarizing. Many fans are excited to see the Filipino legend lacing the gloves up once again, while many others are concerned that he's too old to fight anybody, let alone the reigning WBC champion, who's 16 years younger than him.
If this latter group of fans can take any solace in this decision, it may be that Pacquiao is teaming up with his longtime head trainer, Freddie Roach, once again for this fight. Given all that Pacquiao and Roach have accomplished together, the 46-year-old couldn't be in better hands as he enters fight camp.
However, just because Roach is in Pacquiao's corner doesn't mean he agrees with Pacquiao coming out of retirement. This was conveyed during an interview Roach had with Boxing Scene's Kieran Mulvaney, which was released in a May 26 article.
“Now we’re hearing rumors about him making the comeback and stuff like that,” Roach said of Pacquiao before the July 19 fight date was made official.
“I really don’t want to see him make a comeback, because I think he’s already been great. He’s already done everything he can do. But he says, ‘I just have one more in me.’ He says, ‘Yeah, I just want to show the world that I was for real and I am for real.’
"One day, he came down to a show near here, and he sat with me, and his wife sat with me. And the most unusual thing that happened that day was that his wife said she wants to see him in one more fight. I’ve never seen that," Roach continued.
"I’ve never heard that or seen that from her in any aspect. You know, she was always ‘Retire. Retire. Retire.’ But we’re sitting at ringside and she says, ‘I think he’s ready for that last fight.’"
While Roach may have now come around to Pacquiao fighting again, him not initially being interested in the comeback is fascinating.
