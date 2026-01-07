Tyson Fury Responds To Fabio Wardley's World Title Fight Comments

Tyson Fury has returned and is looking to get back into the ring in a big way. And in a statement online, Fury said that fellow British basher Fabio Wardley “could be an option” for 2026.

At 37 years old, Fury has just a few fights left in his career and previously told the author he wants those fights to be meaningful ones. He has begun training in Thailand for a potential comeback, though who he will face next remains unclear.

Fury remains one of the biggest names not just in boxing, but sports in general, and any ring return by the former champion will get major attention.

A chance at one more title, Wardley’s WBO title in this case, could be a perfect fit. And not surprisingly, Wardley, fresh off stopping Fury’s good friend Joseph Parker (36-4), is keen for the fight.

Fabio Wardley | IMAGO/Action Plus

“It was good [to be named on Tyson Fury’s hit list] because he was already on mine. It makes no difference to me,” Wardley said in an interview with Sky Sports. “I think being open [to negotiations] might be a bit of an understatement. I’d be extremely keen to see if he’s genuine about it or not.”

Fury responded on Instagram, saying, "Let's see how I look and get on in my return."

A fight that makes sense for Wardley as well

It’s a much better WBO world championship fight than a rumoured potential clash with Derek Chisora, who is entertaining but has taken enough big right hands in his long career.

Fury is a creative and unorthodox fighter, and Wardly vs. Fury is a classic “puncher vs. boxer” matchup. Wardley’s career has been built around big right hands and come-from-behind knockouts. None bigger than when he dropped Huni last summer at Portman Road in his hometown to secure a sensational come-from-behind knockout.

Could he summon the magic of his last two wins against Fury? Will the Cinderella story continue?

Fury remains one of sports big entertainers | IMAGO / PA Images

Fury looking at his final championship level fights

Fury has previously signaled an interest in fighting Joshua in a “Battle of Britain,” or taking on Oleksandr Usyk for a third time. But the clock is ticking if he wants to win another world title. Fury turns 38 in August. Fabio Wardley will be 31.

Anthony Joshua’s future in the sport is unclear after being involved in a tragic car accident in Nigeria, and Oleksandr Usyk is aiming to fight Deontay Wilder on the West Coast in the spring of 2026.

The Latest Boxing News

Teddy Atlas Names Pound-For-Pound Star As His 2025 Fighter Of The Year

Tyson Fury Explains Motives Behind Boxing Retirement U-Turn

Deontay Wilder Makes Major Boxing Admission After Recent Struggles

Moses Itauma Admits Jermaine Franklin Could Expose "Question Marks" About Him