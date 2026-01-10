Manny Pacquiao's Son Set For Second Professional Fight On Father's Promotion

Manny Pacquiao Jr., son of boxing legend and multi-weight champion, made his professional debut in November 2025, with the bout ending in a majority draw.

Taking on fellow debutant Brendan Lally, the now 24-year-old Filipino fighter did not get off to an ideal start in his professional boxing career.

Pacquiao Jr. made his first professional appearance on his father's promotion, Manny Pacquiao Promotions. Now, he is set to make the walk for the second time under the same banner.

Manny Pacquiao Jr. Next Fight Set For February 28, 2026

Pacquiao Jr. will get the opportunity to go a step better than his debut on February 28, 2026, when he returns to the ring. Fighting under his father's promotion, the event is set to take place in Verona, New York.

There is currently no opponent announced for Pacquiao's fight in February.

Ring Magazine also confirmed that rising star Curmel Moton (8-0) is set to feature on the card. The 19-year-old has a close affiliation with Floyd Mayweather and will be aiming for a ninth consecutive win inside less than three years.

There is also no opponent scheduled for Moton's bout.

The event in New York is set to be headlined by Elijah Pierce (21-2) vs Lorenzo Parra (23-1-1) for the WBO international featherweight title. In the current co-main event, Bryce Mills (20-1) takes on Tobias Green (12-3-1).

Pacquiao Jr. will be eager to get his first professional win when he returns in February, having narrowly missed on a perfect start to his career in November. Although one judge scored the bout in favor of 'Pac-Man's' son, the remaining two felt the bout was a draw.

🥊 ANNOUNCED: Manny Pacquiao Jr and Curmel Moton will return in separate fights on a show promoted by Manny Pacquiao's MP Promotions on February 28th at Turning Stone, New York.



The event will be headlined by Elijah Pierce vs Lorenzo Parra. pic.twitter.com/yC24dCZKDC — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) January 9, 2026

'Jimuel' Pacquiao went into his professional debut after 10 amateur bouts. His amateur career ran from 2022-2025, where the fighter accumulated a record of 6-4.

Although the fighter avoided defeat in his career, and may have been unlucky not to get the decision from the judges, Pacquiao Jr. could not replicate the impressive start his father had to his career.

Debuting in 1995 in the Philippines, 16-year-old Pacquiao won his debut via unanimous decision, in what turned out to be the first of 11 straight wins.

Pacquiao Jr. may yet share a fight card with his father, who has yet to officially retire since his 2025 comeback against Mario Barrios. With a proposed fight with Floyd Mayweather being rumored, the father-son duo may be able to share the stage in 2026.

The Latest Boxing News

Boxing Tonight (1/10/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

Ryan Garcia's Father Makes Bold Rolly Romero Claim Ahead Of Mario Barrios Title Fight

Kamaru Usman Addresses Leaking Private Anthony Joshua Conversation After Car Crash

25-Year-Old Rapper Inks Boxing Contract After Viral Ryan Garcia Video