Fury's Resolve: The Hard Lesson from Oleksandr Victory
By Kemboi Robert
The Ukrainian dealt 'The Gypsy King' his first professional defeat in May, and the two are set to face off again in December.
In the rematch, though, DuBoef expects the former WBC heavyweight champion to be improved and more prepared to face the reigning WBA, WBC, and WBO king. The promoter believes that Fury's problems were a result of him letting off after starting well in the early rounds.
DuBoef speaking at a media interview said: “I think he learned a lesson and it was a hard lesson. But I also believe the other guy's going to be better this time, because he has more confidence.”
“I think his personality the way he [Fury] is in the ring, is just his character. But I think he's going to not take things for granted and I think learned a hard lesson.”
DuBoef also added that Fury will beat Usyk 'if he stays focused. If he doesn't play around'.
Sensationally, with just two months to go until the mouthwatering sequel, Fury revealed he is yet to begin his training camp and claimed he only needed a few weeks of preparation for the contest.
When asked how preparation for the rematch was going, he replied: "I haven't started training yet. I won't go into camp for a good while. I think I've got 13 weeks today until my fight. So, I'll probably start training in about six weeks for it. I do about six/seven weeks training for these fights usually and I'll be ready to rock and roll on the night. Roll on December 21, come on!"
Tyson was then asked how he plans to get his revenge later this year as he bids to avoid suffering back-to-back defeats to his rival. "It's very simple. I've just got to knock Oleksandr out,'' he said. "I've made no secret of it by, I think I out-boxed him last time and I'm sure I got the decision, but I'm not going in there for a decision this time.
"I remember I boxed really well in Wilder 1, and I didn't get the decision. I did the same the other night when I boxed three or four months ago. In the Wilder 2, I went to knock Oleksandr out, and we all know what happened. In the rematch I'm going to knock Oleksandr out!"