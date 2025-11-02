WBC President Offers Surprising Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao Rematch Verdict
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has offered his honest take on the Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao rematch. Reports emerged that the two legends will run it back in 2026, with more details yet to come to light.
The pair shared the ring back in 2015 where 'Money' Mayweather won a unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 118-110). The fight remains the best-selling PPV in boxing history with 4.4 million buys. However, that was a decade ago.
Mayweather (50-0-0, 27 KOs) has been retired from the professional scene since 2017, with his last win being a 10th-round TKO of Conor McGregor. Pacquiao (62-8-3, 39 KOs), meanwhile, made his return to the ring earlier this year at the age of 46 and managed a majority draw against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios.
With Mayweather being 48, both are well past their prime, and many are skeptical about how they would fare in a rematch at this age.
Mauricio Sulaiman on Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao rematch
Sulaiman, however, is surprisingly a fan of the rematch. He thinks both Mayweather and Pacquiao are superstars, meaning a rematch could still generate significant interest. He also pointed out Pacquiao's recent draw against Barrios, claiming the Filipino remains capable.
Speaking to Hard Rock Bet he said, "Well, Mayweather–Pacquiao was the greatest fight as a business in the history of the sport. They are two icons, two legends of boxing, two Hall of Famers. So, if they decide to do another fight, I think of course it is good for the sport.”
“They are on the same level in terms of age and ability. Manny Pacquiao just fought for the WBC title, so he was very clear and capable. I’m sure they would look at thousands of medical issues to ensure there would be no obstacles for them to get into the ring. If they decide to do it, I do believe it’s good for the sport.”- Mauricio Sulaiman
MORE: Oscar De La Hoya Slams Door Shut On Jake Paul's Reported Gervonta Davis Backup Plan
Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao 2: What we know so far
According to journalist Dan Rafael, Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 could be an official bout, with Netflix expected to be the official broadcaster. An April date looks likely, and Pacquiao himself has confirmed that Las Vegas is the most likely venue for the fight. More details should emerge soon.
The Latest Boxing News
New Report Reveals Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight In Serious Jeopardy
Devin Haney Weighs In On Terence Crawford Retirement Debate Following Canelo Alvarez Win
Nate Diaz Makes Jake Paul Fight Admission And Calls For Rematch
Nate Diaz Makes Jake Paul Fight Admission And Calls For Rematch