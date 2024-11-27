Fury's Weight Gain Could Lead to 'Disaster' Against Usyk, Say Critics
By Kemboi Robert
Fury suffered the first defeat of his professional career to Usyk in May and they are now set for a rematch on December 21, Fury has spoken about needing to go into 'destroyer mode' to beat Usyk while recent pictures suggest he is piling on the timber to achieve this approach.
Britain's first three-weight world champion, McKenzie, argues that adding extra weight to Fury's already imposing frame will work against him, and he elaborated on his reasoning at a media interview.
"He [Fury] doesn't live, eat, walk, talk the sport but you're supposed to," said McKenzie at a media interview.
"In-between fights is where fights are won and lost. We know Fury blows up, puts on a load of weight between fights and then he has got to get rid of all that weight again.”
"Now, they're trying to tell us that Fury is going to be bigger and better.
"Bigger and better isn't going to beat Usyk. It's really not.
"If he puts on more weight and thinks to himself 'I'm going to bully Usyk this time, I'm going to go in and walk him down, I'll be able to take his shots because I'm that much bigger', it's not going to work for him.
"He's going to be slower and more predictable he's going to get hit more and a lot sooner...,” McKenzie added.
The former WBC heavyweight champion weighed 18st 7lbs (262lbs) for his inaugural encounter with Usyk after tipping the scales at a career-heaviest 19st 8lbs (277.7lbs) for his crossover clash with Francis Ngannou in his previous outing.
At a media interview Fury claimed he was in the "best shape of his life" for his last fight but was quick to point out that it wasn't 'the real Gypsy King'.
Posting to his Instagram story last month, Fury uploaded a picture of his physique before his loss to Usyk, with the caption: "Was in the shape of my life, but this is not the GK [Gypsy King].”
If Fury's pre-fight comments are to be believed then it appears his intentions are to do the same in his rematch with Usyk.
“Last time I went to box him, I was being cautious," Fury said at a media interview.
"I boxed the head right off him. Let’s talk facts. Anyone can get caught, as we’ve seen in a lot of these heavyweight fights.”
"But this time I’m not going for a points decision. I’m going to knock a m*******r out!” Fury added.