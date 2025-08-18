Oleksandr Usyk's Team Director Gives Disappointing Update On Next Fight Plans
There's plenty of guys waiting in line for a shot at undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, however those potential matchups may have to wait.
In an interview with RTFight.com, Usyk's team director, Serhii Lapin, said that the Ukrainian southpaw needs a break and needs time to decide the future of his boxing career. Lapin also cited injuries for the champion taking a break.
"The champion has earned the chance to let his body recover from the effects of a punishing training regime and from injuries that are often invisible to the outside world ... Most importantly: he has earned the right to choose his own future – and to take the time he needs to make that decision."- Lapin
Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) is coming off arguably one of the most grueling stretches of his career, going to war with Tyson Fury twice in 2024 and knocking out Daniel Dubois in their rematch at Wembley stadium on July 19th.
While the break may be needed, it comes at possibly the worst time, with a couple contenders already waiting in the shadows, ready for the inevitable call for the big fight.
Joseph Parker and WBO Impatiently Waiting
The first challenger in line is the WBO mandatory, former heavyweight champion, Joseph Parker. The New Zealander is the current interim champion for the sanctioning body and is designated the next challenger based on the pecking order of the WBC, IBF, WBA and WBO.
Parker (36-3, 24 KOs) is on a career renaissance, winning six fights in a row. Since getting knocked out by Joe Joyce in Sept. 2022, Parker has beaten the likes of Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang and most recently Martin Bakole, stopping him in the second round on Feb. 22nd.
But with Usyk potentially taking a lengthy break, the WBO may force his team's hand. The sanctioning body ordered Usyk to begin negotiations for a mandatory title defense against Parker on July 24th. However, the champion requested an extension due to his injury.
If the extension is approved, that's just more time on the shelf for the deserving challenger, who has arguably been in line for a title since his win against Zhang back on March 8th, 2024. It's one of the downsides of having an undisputed champion in the four-belt era.
The Heavyweight Division Plotting as The End Draws Near For Usyk
Despite still being at the top of his game, Usyk is 38, turning 39 in January. Usually that's the twilight of a boxer's career, where they physically decline and become more inactive. And although Usyk is still unblemished in his career, the most recent fights are having an effect on him.
With Usyk dealing with injury issues, it wouldn't be surprising if he decides to hang up his gloves. Plus, after beating Fury, Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois each twice and becoming undisputed two times - there's not much for the Ukrainian to do in his career.
If Usyk decides to retire, then that would open up the opportunity for four new world champions at heavyweight. The WBO would most likely elevate Parker up to world champ. The WBC would probably have a title fight involving Lawrence Okolie (22-1, 16 KOs), since he is their mandatory. The IBF will do what the IBF does, and book a fight between two obscure names. And the WBA will push Moses Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs) to the moon.
Speaking of Itauma, it is inevitable that the undefeated prospect will eventually rule the division, it just depends on if he do through Usyk or not. And after this past weekend's first round stoppage over Dillian Whyte, it's no surprise why the WBA is pushing for him to get a world title fight.
Whatever happens next, the state of the heavyweight division is going to change drastically.
