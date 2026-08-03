Lennox Lewis Casts Doubt on Anthony Joshua's Future

Boxing, like most major sports, allows for feedback from those who have lived it. Whether it's high praise or profound criticism, the legends of a sport carry opinions that usually resonate across eras.

Lennox Lewis is no exception. Lewis, regarded as one of the best British fighters in boxing history, understands the heavyweight division like few others. As a result, when he speaks, people listen.



Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua seemingly built his career upon the hope that he would one day succeed Lewis as the best fighter from Great Britain. Joshua has held six major world championships. Like Lewis, he also won an Olympic gold medal. Yet, Joshua's recent fight against Kristian Prenga gave Lewis pause.

IMAGO / PA Images

Joshua's struggles prompt Lewis concern

Many people believed that Joshua's fight against Prenga would serve as a tune-up fight on his way to a superfight against Tyson Fury. However, Prenga temporarily interrupted those plans. Prenga floored Joshua twice in the first round, including one just 20 seconds into the fight.

While Joshua did rally and stop Prenga in the next round, Lewis did not seem to like what he saw. Speaking to Ring Magazine, Lewis said:

“Does he really belong in the ring right now? A virtual novice put him on the ground twice in the first round. Is that it? Have we seen the last of him?” Lennox Lewis

Lennox Lewis questions Anthony Joshua's future when speaking to The Ring, following AJ's victory over Kristian Prenga last weekend 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/EiHtqkk3ey — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) August 2, 2026

In fairness, Prenga isn't quite a novice, winning all of his fights by knockout. However, Lewis' point carries weight because if one knockdown can be dismissed as a fluke, the second knockdown looks like a pattern. In his comeback, Joshua did not look like a former world champion, poised to win. Instead, he looked desperate and hunted the knockout. Against Fury, that may not work.

Time remains undefeated

Joshua turns 37 on October 15, and the Prenga knockdowns raise questions about his durability. Granted, a fighter's power is usually the last trait to go away; the chin and reflexes are usually the first.

Lewis retired at 37 after 44 fights. Not to mention, he walked away as the heavyweight champion. Since Joshua held a world title back in 2020, he's lost twice to Oleksandr Usyk and suffered a knockout at the hands of Daniel Dubois.

Daniel Dubois knocking out Anthony Joshua to retain IBF heavyweight title. | IMAGO / PA Images

Meanwhile, Fury stopped Mariusz Wach in seven rounds, holding up his end of the bargain. Despite standing at six-foot-nine, Fury is an accomplished fighter who uses excellent head movement and defense to ward off power punches. Fury has never been knocked out, and Joshua, perhaps pushed by desperation, could seek the knockout, which could expose him to counterpunches.

With the biggest fight of Joshua's career in his near future, will Lewis' words come true?