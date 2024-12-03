George Kambosos Jr Now Roots For A Rematch Between Him And Two Other Fighters Liam Paro And Teofimo Lopez Next Year
By Isaac Nyamungu
George Kambosos Jr is realigning his 2025 in the boxing arena. This comes after he signed with Matchroom, and has both Liam Paro as well as Teofimo Lopez in his horizons.
Kambosos, 31, is coming off of a one-sided defeat to Vasiliy Lomachenko last May, and is closing rank to 140 lbs after going 1-3 in his last four fights at lightweight, with even his victory over Maxi Hughes in 2023 sufficiently doubtful.
Lopez Jnr and his archrival George Kambosos Jnr continued to trade accusations on social media over who’s circumventing a probable replay between the pair.
Lopez, 27, encountered his first and only career setback to Kambosos in November 2021 via a close split verdict. Since surrendering two lightweight belts in the defeat, Lopez has constantly called out Kambosos – but the replay has yet to occur.
George Kambosos Jr (born 14 June 1993) is an Australian professional boxer. He held the unified lightweight championship from 2021 to 2022, as well as the Ring magazine title during that time.
“The vision that I see ... is bounce back late February against a top 10 guy at 140,” said Kambosos. “Then if Paro obviously handles his business, we’ve got Kambosos-Paro — hell of a fight, big stadium fight, to become a two-division world champion,” he added.
Lopez, who hails from Brooklyn, New York, has since attained one of the 140lbs trophies. He lately expressed his displeasure on his X social media page and said that Kambosos and Devin Haney are dodging fighting him.
“We sent reasonable offers to fight to both Team Haney and Team Kambosos. Both have declined! If you don’t believe it, ask @trboxing and @BruceTrampler,” said Lopez.
Elsewhere, Kambosos, 21-1 (13 KOs) – who newly joined forces with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing – responded to Lopez, 21-3 (10 KOs) via X, posting that Lopez recognizes where to find him if he is indeed interested in a replay.
“There’s your reasonable offer,” Kambosos posted. “You’re a Fugazi like I said in 2021 and like I say now in 2024. What reasonable offer? You know nothing about money, PPVs or selling tickets. Hahaha, you fight in wedding ballrooms these days. You don’t know if you’re coming or going,” he asserted.
Lopez progressed up in weight after trailing behind his 135lbs unification titles to Kambosos and earned the WBO junior welterweight belt three bouts later, against Sandor Martin in a split decision win. He would go on to make three successful defenses, including a 12-round unanimous decision win over Steve Claggett in June.
Nonetheless, Kambosos dropped consecutive bouts to Haney after the Lopez triumph, losing his belts in the process. Since then, he succeeded a 12-round majority judgment conquest over Maxi Hughes in July 2023 before losing a contest against Vasiliy Lomachenko for a 135lbs title in May.